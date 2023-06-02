WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. International Trade Commission will start tracking the foreign imports of tart cherry juice at the urging of U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Gary Peters, D-Mich.
The decision to track "foreign imports of certified organic and conventionally produced tart cherry juice and tart cherry juice concentrate, and all other varieties of cherry juice" should help Michigan's tart cherry industry measure the impact of trade, according to a release.
Stabenow and Peters urged the ITC in March to track this information "in the wake of unfair and rising import competition of tart cherry juice harming Michigan producers," according to the release.
Michigan grows more than 75% of the nation’s tart cherries with an annual crop of $280 million.
“Michigan’s world-famous tart cherries are a central piece of our ag economy," Stabenow — who chairs the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry — said in the release. "But this industry cannot continue to flourish in the face of unfair and unaccountable competition from foreign producers. Today’s announcement is a welcome step toward ensuring an even playing field for our Michigan growers.”
“For years, Michigan cherry growers have been harmed by unfair trade practices that threaten their livelihoods and hurt workers," Peters said in the release. "They deserve a level playing field.”
In 2020, Stabenow and Peters urged the ITC to collect statistics on dried cherry imports, citing the practice of Turkish exporters flooding U.S. markets with low-quality and lower-priced dried cherries.
The March letter to the ITC from Stabenow and Peters is available at www.agriculture.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/cherry_letter.pdf.
