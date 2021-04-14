TRAVERSE CITY — A dual presentation from two different countries won over the audience at TCNewTech Pitch Night on April 6.
Storage platform Ionburst Cloud won the $500 top prize at April’s monthly Pitch Night competition, topping two other startup companies. The cash prize was sponsored by 4Front Credit Union.
Peter and Sophie Lanc were the presenters for Ionburst Cloud, an “ultra-secure, private and ransomware resilient object storage built to securely store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere,” according to the company’s website. The technology is already in use in Europe.
Originally from Scotland, Peter Lanc heads up business development and helped make the pitch for Ionburst Cloud from the company’s office in Cadillac. Co-presenter was Peter Lanc’s niece, Sophie Lanc, who co-presented for Ionburst Cloud from Scotland, where she is the chief creative technology officer.
Ionburst Cloud is seeking $5 million for their first round of funding.
“It’s pretty exciting,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said. “It’s a great company. They’re already up and running in Scotland, but they are trying to launch in the U.S.”
The April event — the 13th Pitch Night to be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic — featured a twist. The April 6 event used {span}Catch Software, LLC.{/span}
Gavin Hubbard also pitched Catch Software to the virtual audience. Keelin H. Lundwall of Xperiences was the third presenter of Pitch Night.
Catch “is an app designed to make networking easier and more effective for virtual event attendees, allowing them to view, connect and interact with fellow attendees,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
“It worked great,” Szunko said of Catch. “We didn’t have a lot of people download the app, but those that did, you could easily click and see the LinkedIn profile and send them a message.
“The functionality was real good. It was exciting to see it in use and participate in it.”
Traverse City-based company Xperiences offers an app providing “a comprehensive schedule of fun things to do in your area, from hiking trails to concerts to free events in your city,” according to the company website.
After the three pitches, finalists presented their ideas and answered questions from the virtual audience, and those on the livestream event voted for the winner, Ionburst Cloud.
Before the results were announced, there were two “Bar Napkin” presentations. Each “Bar Napkin” presentation lasted one minute with one PowerPoint slide.
Megan Mertaugh-Graber pitched Care-O-Van, a mobile mental health service. Angie Sanchez presented her idea “for independent crafters to take orders for handcrafted items,” according to a release.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for May 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The Pitch Night can be viewed live on TCNewTech’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
For more information on Pitch Night or to apply to be a presenter, email Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.