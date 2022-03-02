TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Angels marked its 10th anniversary by announcing its members have invested $7.4 million during its tenure.
Founded in 2012, the 501©6 nonprofit aims to invest in “scaleable entrepreneurial companies whose potential success will have an economic and quality of life impact in Michigan, especially in northwest Lower Michigan,” according to a release.
Each member of the group makes his or her own investment decisions.
Members currently are invested in more than 20 startup companies.
Members in 2021 invested $1.3 million, a single-year record for the organization, in seven companies. Among them are Atlas Space Operations and Promethient, both based in Traverse City. They invested in services and technologies including personal climate control, satellite communications, keyless access control, clinical management software, oral vaccines, metabolic therapies for cancer treatment, and a competence-based human resources program.
Northern Michigan Angels added 16 new members in 2021, bringing total membership to 54.
The organization regularly conducts pitch meetings so startup companies can speak directly to members.
In 2021, AccessPoint, a Vensure Employer Services Company; Delamar – Traverse City; and Independent Bank joined as NMA sponsors.
Existing NMA sponsors include: Stifel – Robert J. Fenton; Traverse City Business News; Dennis, Gartland and Niergarth; Northwestern Michigan College Foundation; and Idea Stream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.