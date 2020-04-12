From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Rapids-based investment banking firm has purchased Traverse City Products Inc., a supplier of custom roll-formed and stamped metal products.
TC Products, founded in 1982, specializes in manufacturing glass hardware components, including window sashes, lift plates, sunroof reinforcements and decorative trim. It does business at 501 Hughes Drive in Traverse City. More information is available at tcproducts.net.
Birmingham-based private investment firm Colfax Creek Capital is lead investor in the acquisition through Charter Growth Capital Fund of Grand Rapids. The deal closed on March 10, according to a release.
The investment by Colfax Creek and CGCF enabled the current owners to completely exit the business, the release stated. The current management team will continue to lead the business with the oversight of a board of advisers.
Managed by principals of Charter Capital Partners, CGCF invests up to $5 million of mezzanine debt and/or equity capital into lower middle-market companies, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.