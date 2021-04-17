TRAVERSE CITY — The results of the 2020 Michigan Grape and Hop Inventory shows there are 3,375 wine grape acres in Michigan maintained by 257 farms, and 670 hop acres maintained by 68 farms. The wine grape inventory shows an increase of 325 acres from the previous survey.
This is the first year that hops have been included in the report.
Michigan grape and hop farmers were surveyed over several months to obtain acreage and variety data. The statistics are a part of the Small Fruit & Hops Inventory conducted by United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service for the Michigan State Horticultural Society. These results are a subset of the complete report, which is expected later this spring.
“The incredible growth of Michigan’s craft beverage industry has a lot to do with our talented, creative, and driven entrepreneurs, but it’s also the result of producing unique, high-quality ingredients,” Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in a Michigan Craft Beverage Council release. “Fresh water, rich soils, and diverse microclimates create an ideal environment for growing robust, sophisticated inputs for every variation of craft beverage.”
Wine grape acreage increased both for the old-world style vinifera grapes, as well as the more cold-hardy hybrid varieties. Riesling continues to be the most planted wine grape in Michigan, and there are currently 670 Riesling acres in the state. Other grapes with notable acreage include Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Franc.
More than 35 different varieties of hops are planted in Michigan, but Centennial, Cascade, Chinook, and Cashmere have the most acreage per variety, accounting for 325 of the 670 acres.
The Small Fruit & Hops Inventory project was funded by a Specialty Crop Block Grant administered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service.
For more information about Michigan’s craft beverage industry, including research, a craft beverage supplier marketplace, industry statistics, and a map of craft beverage licensees, visit michigancraftbeverage.com.
