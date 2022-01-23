TRAVERSE CITY — InterQuilten moved from Interlochen to Traverse City in April of 2019.
Now the craft store is looking to move up the list of the fifth annual ByAnnie.com’s Local Quilt Shop Contest, an online event to determine the top 100 quilt shops in the world.
This is the second year InterQuilten will try to sew up a spot in the top 100.
“We’re competing,” InterQuilten owner Tawni Young said. “We competed last year. We got a lot of votes, but we didn’t win.”
Voting for the 2022 competition opened Jan. 22 at www.byannie.com/lqs-contest. The contest runs through Feb. 28 with one grand prize winner and four runners-up claiming a prize package that includes store credit at www.byannie.com.
Each vote must include valid store information, a comment about that store and the voter’s email address. Only one vote will be accepted per valid email address.
“The winning stores will be chosen via a combination of best comments and number of votes,” according to the contest rules. Previous grand prize winners can compete and win a runner-up award, but can claim the top honor only once.
“We’d like to be in the top 50,” Young said of InterQuilten’s goals for 2022. “We’d like to win it, but we’ll see.”
InterQuilten was one of 1,385 quilt shops to receive a vote in the 2021 contest. It finished 63rd with 50 votes.
Four Michigan shops placed in the top 100 in 2021.
A record number of 17,809 votes were cast last year, according to byannie.com, headquartered in St. George, Utah. The first event in 2018 saw just 2,640 votes.
The Quilted Cow in Branson West, Missouri claimed the 2021 award with 1,231 votes.
The four runners-up were The Old Country Store in Intercourse, Pennsylvania, with 1,002 votes; Watergirl Quilt Co. of Prescott, Ontario, Canada, with 729; Beyond The Stitches LLC of Crystal River, Florida, with 661; and Cali Quilt Co. of Rancho Cordova, California, with 615.
Young said larger communities have an advantage, but the Traverse City store isn’t about to throw in the quilt square just yet. Young said the store’s Facebook Live event on Wednesday stretches to parts of the country well outside Michigan.
“People in larger metropolitan areas have an advantage because they have a larger customer base to draw from,” she said. “But we’ll give it a whirl.”
The Local Quilt Shop contest is designed to do what the name implies. “This annual contest is dedicated to supporting local economies and the timeless tradition of sewing,” according to a release from byannie.com.
“There are 85 million people who actively engage in crafts and creative projects,” the release said, citing 2019 data from Premier Needle Arts. “They generate $35 billion in sales annually to stimulate economies and keep creativity alive.
“Ten to 12 million of these creatives are active quilters. According to polls, these quilters overwhelmingly prefer to shop at their local quilt shops.”
While InterQuilten will be a part of the world competition, the craft store will host its second annual Mini-Quilt Challenge.
Young said customers either pick up or are sent a challenge bag containing a random piece of fabric. Participants create a quilt block with finished edges by binding or turning.
Finished pieces must be a minimum or 12 inches to a maximum of 18 inches on either side. Quilt blocks can contain any amount or no embellishments and don’t need to be a square.
The completed quilt blocks must be turned in to InterQuilten by Feb. 15. The contestant entries are displayed in the store from Feb. 19 through March 12 and those visiting the store at 1425 W. South Airport Road receive a ticket and vote for the winner.
Young said 47 people participated in the first Mini Quilt Challenge. She released the challenge bags Jan. 14, and 33 of the 40 she prepared already have been accounted for, including one sent to California.
