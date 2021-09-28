INTERLOCHEN — There’s a new investor in town, and she’s evaluating opportunities in a wide range of business types.
Rachel Ray this year founded Traverse City-based A+R Investment Holdings, LLC. She intends to invest in existing operations in food service, consumer products and services, real estate and wholesale manufacturing and distribution.
“We’re keeping it broad,” Ray said of the wide range of business types. “We just really want to support the local economy — jobs, and continue to build a diverse portfolio.”
Ray has spent most of her life in Lansing, where she was born and raised. She and her family lived in Kentucky for a short time before moving to Interlochen.
“My family has been in the area for a over a decade now. My husband and I joined them two years ago,” she said.
Ray has a diverse background in business, and has served support roles for various for companies including Merrill Lynch. Earlier in her career, she worked with the State of Michigan.
Now, though, as CEO of A+R, she wants to grow her own business. More information is available at www.arinvestments.co.
“I would prefer to lean toward something that would be stabilized year-round, for locals,” Ray said of the types of businesses she seeks.
She is being aided in her search by Trevor Gordon of South Carolina-based SLG Investments Holdings, LLC. Ray and SLG owner Sharon Gordon are longtime friends.
“Some of the areas of interest she has looked at include manufacturing, distribution-type business, food service,” said Trevor Gordon. “She’s really looking for those opportunities that get her excited at the end of the day. To date, the businesses that we’ve identified, none of them have been specifically tourism related.
“When Rachel sat down and said, ‘This is what I want to do,’ we really looked at creating a matrix that said, OK, what are the areas we don’t want to be in — and what she realized is that there weren’t a lot of areas that we wouldn’t investigate.”
“As I move around the region,” Ray said, “I see tremendous potential with such diverse business and industry in the area. I love Michigan, it’s my home, and when I began looking at new business and investment opportunities, I couldn’t think of a better place to begin my search.”
A+R also seeks to develop and grow new businesses in the area from the ground up and is currently developing several potential brands for launch in late 2021 or early 2022.
“First and foremost, our objective with the company is to build a robust and diverse portfolio of companies that will drive greater economic development throughout the region,” Ray said.
