Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
2022 was a record year for commercial real estate sales in Grand Traverse County, Coldwell Banker commercial agent Dan Stiebel said in his January newsletter. The $63.3 million in sales volume was an increase of 19% from 2021 and nearly double the volume of a handful of years ago.
“There were more sales over $1,000,000 than, you know, we’ve seen in forever, and that seems to be continuing,” he elaborated in a telephone interview.
Still, what rising interest rates and an unsettled banking industry portend for 2023 is unclear. Interest in commercial real estate in the area is expected to persist for myriad reasons, the degree of which should be clearer in the coming months.
Here are a few aspects of the commercial real estate market that stood out to Stiebel last year and what he expects to see this year:
Brick and mortar busts out. Interest swelled for retail properties, particularly in downtown Traverse City. The average sale price per square foot rose 42% after three years of price declines, according to Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS data that Stiebel analyzed for his newsletter report. The average price surpassed $1 million for the first time.
He said much of the acquired space wasn’t occupied by traditional retailers but rather by fitness and yoga studios, virtual golf and other indoor sports venues, children’s play centers and the like.
People move up here and want to pursue the American Dream, he said. “One of the appealing things of moving to a smaller town, starting something new is starting your own business,” he said. “A lot of people have familiarity with retail, and that is an easy business to go into.”
Going long on short-term rentals. Multi-family housing posted the largest increase in volume of the commercial sectors tracked, with sales totaling $14.6 million, a 65% increase over the previous year. Not all of this stock is short-term rentals, but the influence of Airbnb, VRBO and the like is apparent.
“The Airbnb market has changed things a lot,” Stiebel said. Young people, for instance, are getting more comfortable with real estate as an investment asset class, he said.
Apartments and condominiums that can be rented short term are commanding interest, Real Estate One agent Lynne Moon said. “They’re pretty darn popular,” she said, “and they are all over.”
Red hot downtown: A half-acre parcel of vacant land in downtown Traverse City sold for $2.4 million. Enough said.
The endemic factor: The pandemic ushered in the era of remote work. People could work anywhere, so they could live anywhere. It was a brave new world that, well, reminded many people that they like to be around other people. They like a degree of workplace camaraderie. They like to live near downtowns and cultural centers.
This isn’t to say the workplace 180 has flipped back 180 degrees, but if “remote work” defined the 2021 workplace, “hybrid” might define the 2023 workplace as the world lives with the virus.
A return toward such earlier workplace norms is what Stiebel points to when explaining a big drop in commercial sales volume in Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. Sales volume in those four counties dropped by nearly half year over year, the MLS data showed, to $22.1 million.
“I think 2021 was the anomaly,” Stiebel said. He expects 2023 commercial sales in the outlying areas to be more in line with 2022.
About those rising interest rates. Stiebel said he already is seeing a bit of a switch from companies buying commercial space to leasing it insteads as lending rates have continued to rise. Well-capitalized investment groups will continue to buy commercial properties with cash, he said, but other business owners may be more cautious, and borrowing could become more challenging as the fallout from bank failures materializes.
Leasing historically has accounted for about 50% of his business over his 20-year real estate career, he said. From about 2019-2022 it dipped to 20-30% of his business.
Rising interest rates also could prompt more owners of commercial spaces to sell, he said, which also could lower values.
The interest rate on a commercial loan often resets after five years, and those borrowers could see their monthly payments rise by as much as 75%.
