TRAVERSE CITY — The first Scale Up North awards have two winners at last.
Originally scheduled for March 18 at the City Opera House, Traverse Connect announced the winners of its inaugural Scale Up North awards Friday morning during a livestreamed event.
There are two different Scale Up North awards: The Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
Interactive Aerial, Inc. won the Emerging Business Award for companies in business less than five years, with at least three full-time employees and any amount of revenue.
TentCraft, Inc. claimed the Hagerty Scaling Business Award for an existing businesses in operation more than five years, with a maximum of 150 full-time employees, and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
The Scale Up North awards is a new contest from Traverse Connect, replacing the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration.
