Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.