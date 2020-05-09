TRAVERSE CITY — TentCraft, Inc. and Interactive Aerial, Inc. share more than an address.
The two tenants of 2662 Cass Road were named winners of the first Traverse Connect Scale Up North awards. Originally scheduled for March 18 at the City Opera House, Traverse Connect announced the winners late Friday morning during a livestreamed event.
The Scale Up North awards is a new contest, replacing the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration.
Interactive Aerial, Inc. won the Emerging Business Award for companies in business less than five years, with at least three full-time employees and any amount of revenue. Shortly after that announcement, TentCraft, Inc. claimed the Hagerty Scaling Business Award for an existing businesses in operation more than five years, with a maximum of 150 full-time employees, and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
“It’s a good day for 2662 Cass Road,” TentCraft president Matt Bulloch said from his office, upstairs from Interactive Aerial.
Atlas Space Operations, Inc. and Higher Grounds Trading Co. were the other finalists for the Scaling Business Award. Joining Interactive Aerial as finalists for the Emerging Business Award were HealthBridge Financial and SampleServe, Inc.
A panel of seven judges determined the winners after a lengthy nomination and visitation process.
“We’re thrilled to recognize these amazing small companies,” Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call said.
The Scaling Business Award includes a $5,000 cash prize as well as nearly $40,000 in in-kind services, said judge Todd Key, director of servicing and retention at Hagerty.
“I accept this on behalf of our team,” Bulloch said. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”
The Emerging Business Award includes a $2,500 cash prize and nearly $18,000 in additional in-kind services, said judge Jen Seman, the director of sales and client services for the northern Michigan region of Priority Health.
Interactive Aerial president Christian Smith said he was “very, very grateful” to accept the award. “We’ll make Traverse City proud,” he said.
The Scale Up North Awards were sponsored by Hagerty, Priority Health and Northwestern Michigan College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.