TRAVERSE CITY — A “tweaking” of the Inphastos business model will result in the shifting of some proposed manufacturing jobs in the region moving to Grand Rapids, according to a company official.
Craig Wesley, the vice president of business development at Inphastos, said the move is an expansion of the company’s presence in Grand Rapids and is a response to market demand downstate.
“It’s an alignment of the company and that happens with start-ups,” Wesley said. “It’s never linear.”
Inphastos has plans to move some of its manufacturing to the former Pugsley Correctional Facility southeast of Kingsley in Fife Lake Township.
North Bay Capital Group has an option agreement to purchase most of the facility and planned to lease a portion of the lot at 7401 Walton Road to Inphastos. But Inphastos founder and CEO Paul Bandrowski, also the CEO of North Bay Capital, has for health reasons taken a leave of absence from the Inphastos board of directors.
Attorney Marc McKellar II of Kuhn Rogers, PLC — who handles the development project for North Bay Capital — said the Michigan Land Bank granted North Bay a month-long extension on the option agreement at Pugsley beyond the Oct. 31 deadline, because of Bandrowski’s health event.
Inphastos still will have a research and development center in the region, and it still may be at the former state-owned facility that closed in 2016. But an expansion of the company’s plans to do more manufacturing will shift to Grand Rapids.
“We will have a research and development center, as we’ve always talked, about in Traverse City,” Wesley said.
Inphastos makes housing components — some of them in Traverse City — using automation and robotics in a factory setting. These components are delivered to a job site for assembly.
The master plan submitted and accepted by the Land Bank calls for a several-phase development project.
Grand Traverse County commissioners voted in mid-October to buy a 20-some-acre parcel of the former prison’s grounds, and signed off on a Brownfield plan to subsidize development of the remaining 85 acres. The county wants to use a portion of the facility for a gun-range and other law enforcement training.
Inphastos announced on its website in June it was “expanding its operations to address surging demand for its turnkey technology platform by developers and builders.” A couple of months after the June announcement, Inphastos was able to install a 2,600-square-foot home from factory-built components at a job site in Ada in 12 hours.
“The market demand is completely different from Traverse City,” said Wesley, who said northern Michigan is more about construction of single-family homes.
Wesley said Inphastos is building a 350,000-square-foot multi-tenant structure in Detroit, near the intersection of I-696 and Woodward Avenue, using components manufactured in its Grand Rapids facility.
Despite the manufacturing shift from its Traverse City headquarters to Grand Rapids, Wesley said the company is still committed to reducing construction time by building components in a factory setting and assembling at a job site.
“Regardless of what you hear, the promise of what Inphastos brings to the marketplace is more abundant than ever,” he said.
