Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Of all the partnerships Trevor Tkach has been most appreciative of in his five years as president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, it’s his organization’s four-season alliance with Mother Nature.
The day-to-day, month-to-month, season-to-season changes she brings to her great outdoors — to her meandering pathways and shorelines, to her ever-growing forests and falling leaves, to her inviting waters — delivers a whole new definition to the word. It is innovation though preserving the status quo.
Yes, there are times when paving one of her pathways might be considered innovation. There are other times when building a bridge over one of her rivers might be considered the same. And there are times when pruning one of her forests is an innovative necessity to maintaining a healthy growth pattern.
But, just as importantly, there are times when leaving her alone so she can do her own thing is the most innovative thing mankind can do, making it a partnership, a calling card to the Grand Traverse County and surrounding region.
“It is the natural splendor of the region that is paramount, above all others,” said Tkach. “It starts with the Great Lakes, it starts in that fresh water and the accessibility to it and what’s grown up all around it. I think it’s been a little bit of a mix now as we have developed as a destination that’s thoughtful with an appreciation for our assets that fit with the natural resources that already exist.”
Tkach said knowing when not to develop an area of land, versus laying down parking lots and erecting homes and businesses, is important to maintaining a healthy and environmentally-inviting surrounding. And in protecting Mother Nature’s family album, he said — the waterways, dunes, trails, forests and so much more — in its own way, is a matter of being innovative.
“I like to know our area,” he said. “I try to get out in it, and understand it, and explain it. I like taking the kids out on the trails.
“I have to tell you, one of the best gifts to my family was the pandemic, because I think we were hitting the trail every weekend. We don’t spend a lot of time as a family unit, but when the pandemic hit — and us being a family involved in sports — we spent a lot of time on those trails.
“My kids play travel sports right now and we’re on the road a lot,” said Tkach. “I have to say I probably wouldn’t know a lot about the Mott Preserve down south of Frankfort if it wasn’t for the pandemic, so I guess I gotta’ say it wasn’t all bad during the pandemic, because I learned a little bit during that I might not otherwise (have learned).”
Tkach said he and others at Traverse City Tourism, along with other agencies, organizations and people they partner with to promote the area, said maintaining balance between developing the area, and preserving its natural beauty, remain at the top of their collective lists.
“We’re very environmentally conscious,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that we, as a destination — currently and I think moving forward — are thoughtful about: to make sure we have clean water, to make sure we are well-balanced and that we aren’t over-developed, or developed in a way that it would potentially ruin our natural resources. I think we’ve been real thoughtful about that, especially in our recent history as a region.
“Now, we’re not trying to exploit what we have, we are trying to preserve and conserve the space that we have and to build a place here that really draws attention to the natural resources, not only to visitors, but to locals as well,” said Tkach. “You just want it (all) to fit. I think we’ve been really good about not over-exploiting our space here.
“I think there are a lot of dimensions to it. One is you’re trying to encourage year-round, or, as I like to say, we try to spread demand over 365 days. A lot of visitors really want to be here in July, or August, but really this area is beautiful year-round and so much different each season. So, one of the things we try to do at Traverse City Tourism is to consider other times to visit, so it’s more enjoyable as a visitor, but it’s also sustainable as a destination.”
