Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake was abuzz.
Boat motors of all size played like an orchestra, their captains and crew whistling, shouting, laughing and exchanging hand greetings like a throng of bandmasters waving their batons.
There were those, too, who sat quietly in their flat-bottomed boats with fishing lines draped over the edge waiting for the big one to take the bait.
The July 4th weekend on the pristine Leelanau County lake was bustling, and then some, or to paraphrase Civil War Admiral David Farragut who exclaimed, “damn the (shutdown), full speed ahead.”
“The lake was as busy as I’ve ever seen,” said Paul Hall, a manager at the On the Narrows Marina in Glen Arbor.
As local areas began to reopen following the extended coronavirus-related shutdown, and with what seemed liked a never-ending heat wave that baked northern Michigan from late June through mid-July, many of those who had hunkered down during the previous months made a beeline to businesses like the On the Narrows Marina, where they hoped to rent a boat of one size, or another.
“For the most part (and despite the early shutdown), we were on par with what we have done in the past,” said Hall.
Hall said the business has a flotilla of power boats, tri-toons, pontoons, jet skis, kayaks and sailboats to be rented to licensed drivers, 21 and older, while licensed drivers who are 16 can drive them.
“We have a little bit of everything,” he said. “It’s been busy, reservations are steadily coming in.”
Known for its picturesque clear waters, Glen Lake — shouldered by the dunes on one side and the forest on the other — is actually divided into two lakes, appropriately called Big Glen Lake that covers 4,871 acres and has a maximum depth of about 130 feet, and Little Glen Lake, which covers 1,415 acres and has a maximum depth of one-tenth that, or about 13 feet. The two inviting bodies of inland waters are divided by the M-22 bridge and causeway.
Reagan Middleton helps with customer service at the popular business.
“People always say how beautiful it is around here, they love coming back,” she said, adding that just over the July 4 holiday weekend visitors from as far away as Illinois, Indiana, “and even two or three from France,” booked recreational passage on one of the marina’s boats.
On the Narrows Marina is at 8137 S. Glen Lake Road, Glen Arbor. It can be reached at 231 334-4891; narrows-marina.com.
