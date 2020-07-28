Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
THOMPSONVILLE — Pennies and patience are two bricks that make a good cornerstone for any new business, says businessman Eugene “Geno” Allen.
“First, you should have a minimum of two years of cash flow that you can use while you’re trying to establish yourself,” said Allen, owner of Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill of Thompsonville. “I asked an attorney friend and his advice saved my butt, because it took all of a couple years for this place to start paying for itself. That’s probably the biggest thing I learned.
“The other thing, especially when you’re opening a restaurant, is you have to have something that will become your signature item, something people will recognize and think of when they hear your name, something that makes you stand out.
“We’re fortunate we’ve become known for three good things — our signature ribs, for sure, and for our broasted chicken, and pizzas, too,” he said.
While Geno’s serves lunch and dinner seven days a week — they don’t open for, or serve, breakfast — it’s his mother’s “secret recipe” Thursday rib dinners that sell out fast.
“When I started out, it was our ribs that stood out and that became our signature,” said the 61-year-old businessman who grew up just three blocks from the restaurant he’s now owned for more than a decade.
“We made a big splash with my mother’s Lucille’s St. Louis Ribs,’ and that’s what I leaned on. My mother got that recipe from her mother and even though she passed that recipe on to me, her’s still tastes better than mine.
“Everything else mushroomed from there. Our chicken — by word of mouth — took off, and then our pizzas. It was one after the other.”
Before moving back to Thompsonville and the small community he always has called home, Allen moved to Detroit for 28 years where he worked in an engine factory.
But the more Allen tested the bumper-busting traffic that swarmed through the concrete beehive that is the Motor City — a never-ending buzz that stung him week after week, year after year — the more he missed his Rockwellian hometown back in Benzie County.
“I think I always knew I’d come back,” he said. “Two different worlds, altogether, what they have down there, and what we have up here. There’s good in both, but I’ll take what we have up here seven days a week.”
For Allen, living in a small, peaceful community like Thompsonville — where three cars and a moped can make for a traffic jam — “peace of mind,” and “trust in your neighbors,” is important.
“Love it here,” he said, smiling. “It’s a great place to live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.