Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
BEULAH — Over the years, those who’ve worked the fields where Kirk Jones and Nathon Lane oversee operations have foraged a buzz of admiration and appreciation for their laborious toil.
Season after season, hundreds of thousands of Benzie County field workers — more likely, millions — have worked at a fevered pace to ferry from flower to hive the pollen needed for their human co-workers to mete out a sweet list of honey products.
With thousands of bees in each hive, the honey farm has grown to become a sprawling patchwork of some 8,000 hives that are cared for by a team of eight beekeepers, called “apiarists” within the industry.
Despite the early-summer heat wave and drought, business at the nationally-recognized, Beulah-based Sleeping Bear Apiary once again is buzzing, and to makes things easier for their field workers — the bees — Kirk, Lane and others at the apiary have spread things out, just like they have every year.
“We don’t want our bees competing with each other, so we keep our (hive) yards about five miles apart,” said Lane, a manager at the farm. “A bee will fly up to two miles to seek pollen, so this keeps them separated (between the hives).”
Lane said the company averages 20 to 40 hives in each of its long list of yards, where beekeepers are kept abuzz, themselves, maintaining the hives — especially during long periods of heat and sun such as the area experienced during the latter weeks of June and first weeks of July.
And where some studies have shown that one beehive can produce about 60 pounds of honey in one season, Lane said he has seen production levels “... as low as 15 pounds, and as high at 100 pounds.”
As it is at all other area farms, one of the biggest needs to maintain healthy honey hives is water.
“The stronger hives are the ones that have enough water,” said Lane “It’s a constant battle to keep the hives (with water), to keep them strong. For us, it’s a very volatile situation, it all depends on the weather … the heat is bad because the bees have to spend so much time bringing water back.”
And rather than have the bees, themselves, seek out water sources and carry it back to their hives, which they instinctively will do during times of heat and dryness, the team of Sleeping Bear Apiary beekeepers themselves deliver water to the hives — hundreds and hundreds of gallons of water over the course of a few days, if needed.
The honey treasure generated by the company’s lively legion of bees is harvested once a year and is processed into a variety of products including raw honey, spreads, mustards, sticks, beeswax and more. The honey also is the defining ingredient in the varietals and meads that are sold through Sleeping Bear Apiary’s sister company, St. Ambrose Cellars.
Jones, who along with his wife Sharon, started the business with just two hives in 1979 and who serves as general manager, echoed Lane’s concerns about early-summer heat and sun causing a rippling effect within the industry.
“The heat and resulting drought had a real negative impact … with nectar secretion in the flowers,” he said. “The last two weeks (end of June, early July), production (was) down.”
But despite that heat wave and drought, and any complications that might have been associated with the coronavirus, travel restrictions and more, he said, “we’ve been packed.”
“The word is out on our number-one seller and that would be our draft-style mead on tap,” he said. “It’s become hugely popular. That (drink) has become a popular alternative to our beer and wine.”
For more information, contact Sleeping Bear Apiary, 971 S. Pioneer Road, Beulah; 888-912-0017; sleepingbearfarms.com; or for St. Ambrose Cellars, 841 S. Pioneer Road, Beulah; stambrose-mead-wine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.