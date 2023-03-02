TRAVERSE CITY — Technology and innovation will take center stage at the City Opera House March 7.
Tuesday’s event begins with the TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night presentation at 6 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn page and YouTube channel.
The live and virtual audience will vote for the winning presentation and the $500 top prize from the four scheduled startups at about 7 p.m.
Following TCNewTech’s Pitch Night on Tuesday is a community forum on the Traverse City Area Public Schools to build STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and robotics labs at Traverse City Central and West high schools.
TCAPS superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner will host the community forum.
Part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018, VanWagoner is scheduled to present “preliminary architectural drawings for the spaces as well as providing updates on STEM programs at TCAPS,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
“We are honored to host the talented pitch contestants from across the state, showcasing their innovative ideas at TCNewTech,” Event Director Christopher Nesbit said in the release. “We are thrilled to provide a platform for these entrepreneurs to share their vision with our audience.
“Additionally, we are eagerly looking forward to the STEM lab forum discussion hosted by TCAPS, where experts will share their insights on the intersection of technology and education. It’s going to be an exciting event and we can’t wait to see what the day has in store.”
Startups scheduled to make presentations at TCNewTech include Boon Health, Wheels on Rails, Myconaut and Beyond Forests. The TCNewTech event will also include a QuickTip segment from the Traverse City SCORE chapter before yielding the City Opera House stage to the community forum.
RSVP to the TCNewTech event at www.tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.