TRAVERSE CITY — A wide-range of infrastructure issues dominated a meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
Assessment of the retaining wall on the Lower Boardman, adoption of parking rate maximums and a settlement agreement on boardwalk work pushed the Friday morning meeting near the three-hour mark and nearly left the DDA board without a quorum.
The DDA board approved a contract with the Smith Group for additional assessment of the southern edge of the Boardman River between Park and Union streets. Further assessment was recommended after a visual inspection of the retaining wall in June and a dive team inspection in 2019.
Smith Group Principal Bob Doyle and Senior Vice President Pat Doher were on the remote meeting and said the retaining wall is in good shape for its age, but that soil within 10 foot of the wall is unstable and in some instances settled or shifted which may create future issues to the sewer main, and even sidewalks and streetlights.
Doyle said the study “will set ourselves ... to move forward with work that is planned there with confidence.”
The total assessment cost is $79,190 for the two-part contract. The DDA approved $13,320 for hydraulic modeling and the second will be for $65,870 held by the city, split between the DDA and city. Mayor Jim Carruthers said the City Commission already approved the second contract.
Also following city approval, the DDA approved its parking subcommittee-recommended rate ceiling table and implementation schedule (see attached documents) for its new managed parking system approach.
Later in the meeting, DDA Director of Community Development Katy McCain discussed communicating the parking changes with the public, including a series of advertisements.
“Communication is going to be important moving forward,” DDA Chairman Gabe Schneider said.
In another important infrastructure action, the DDA board approved a settlement agreement to ensure the riverwalk on the Boardman between the South Union Street bridge and the Uptown Development is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The fix will not cost the DDA nor the city any additional funds. DDA CEO Jean Derenzy did say the two organizations may hire a third-party to oversee the corrective work.
In yet another infrastructure component, the DDA board approved the development and release for a request for proposals for streetscape improvements on East Front Street, from Grandview Parkway to Park Street.
The project is part of the DDA’s 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Plan.
“We definitely need to identify what that will look like and improve the streetscapes for the entrance to downtown,” Derenzy said.
The meeting began with adopting a remote meeting resolution so the DDA can continue to meet remotely.
In other business, the DDA board:
- Approved a RFP for the DDA to hire its own legal counsel. Previously the DDA utilized and paid City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht for legal service, but her increased workload and “increased needs of the DDA” warranted the change.
- Appointed Leah Bagdon-McCallum to the Traverse City Arts Commission and re-appointed Peter Kirkwood to the Lower Boardman River Ad Hoc Committee.
- Heard a report from Derenzy on new development updates, including some like the 4 Front Credit Union building at 305 W. Front St. tentatively scheduled for occupancy in February 2021.
- Briefly discussed a study to make State Street two-way permanently after its success in the summer.
