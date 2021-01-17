TRAVERSE CITY — Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing professions.
Software development and coder positions are also in demand.
But courses offered through 20Fathoms in Traverse City may not be for everyone looking for a new career path.
So 20Fathoms is providing information on some of its new classes as well as its new 14-week cybersecurity certification course at a ‘kickoff event’ Jan. 27. The virtual event runs from 5:30-7 p.m.
According to a release from 20Fathoms, the Jan. 27 event is “a great opportunity to learn more about the courses and determine if they are a good fit for an individual’s career goals.”
In addition to serving as an introduction for its new cybersecurity course beginning on Feb. 5, other offerings from tccodes and tccyber will be presented.
“All of the course instructors will provide an overview of their courses and answer questions” at the kickoff event, according to the release.
A lot of the programming is offered at no or minimal cost because of grant funding.
“We have a whole set of classes that begin in February and run through May,” said Keith Kelly, the program manager for tccodes and tccyber at 20Fathoms.
Among the course overview and instructors scheduled for the Jan. 27 event are:
- CyberOps Associate led by Cyndi Millns
- Front-End App Development led by Justin Gauthier
- Back-End App Development led by Derek Smith
- New Developer Coaching led by Ryan Beaver
Register for the Jan 27 kickoff event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tccodestccyber-spring-2021-kickoff-tickets-134676215185.
For an overview on upcoming tccodes courses, visit https://20fathoms.org/tccodes-introduces-new-courses-for-software-developers/.
More information on tccodes and tccyber is available at www.20fathoms.org/tccyber and www.20fathoms.org/tccodes.
