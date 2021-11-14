TRAVERSE CITY — Standing in front of a ‘Manufacture Smarter’ pop-up tent from local company TentCraft, Chuck Werner had a two-part question for the audience at the Industry 4.0 Technology Showcase.
Werner, Manager of Operational Excellence at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center in Plymouth, asked the nearly 40 representatives from 28 different companies to raise their hands if they manage a business. With nearly every hand in the air, Werner asked them to lower them if they had the number of employees they needed.
Only one hand remained raised, belong to MR Products Chief Operating Officer Ryan Schultz.
Schultz had just spoken about the Copemish company completing a free assessment from MMTC about digitizing the facility that employs 90 in a Manistee County village with a population of slightly more than 160. Schultz said MR Products, which produces 50,000 feet of plastic chain a day, recently added machine monitoring technology and soon will add production planning.
“That’s a heck of a coincidence,” Werner said of Schultz keeping his hand raised during the questions.
Werner, a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, said technological advances are a way for manufacturing to work more efficiently in the face of a labor shortage. Lean Six Sigma is “a process improvement methodology designed to eliminate problems, remove waste and inefficiency, and improve working conditions to provide a better response to customers’ needs,” according to goskills.com.
“That’s why MMTC is here, to help the small to medium manufacturers,” Werner said. “That really has an impact on all of our communities.”
Schultz said MR Products did a technological assessment in the spring of 2020 before undertaking a massive expansion at 16612 Russo Drive. Schultz said the 35,000-square-foot expansion is “99 percent done” which saw MR Products “basically double in size.”
“We needed to be on the cutting edge. We’re a million dollar company and we’re working with billion dollar companies,” Schultz said of MR Products’ three biggest customers: Grainger, Uline and Amazon. “(The assessment) put numbers behind what we needed to do.”
Schultz said technological adjustments to the manufacturing facility helped relocate assembly and shipping departments from the corners of the old plant so that operations are “all lined up perfectly.” He said machine monitoring processes used to be done by hand at MR Products and had to go through four different steps before they could be analyzed.
“That data we had was a week old by the time we formatted it,” Schultz said, adding that operational data now can be performed in real time.
Werner said digitization in Technology 4.0 followed mechanism, mass production and electronics in the manufacturing industry.
Werner said the belief that automation and digitization will replace people is a myth. He said collaborative robots can be used to perform the “dull, dirty and dangerous jobs” in manufacturing.
He said companies aren’t going to replace 150 positions with 130 employees because of technological improvements. “That’s not where we live anymore,” Werner said.
The reality is manufacturers have 150 positions to fill and only 120 employees seeking jobs.
Following the presentations in the Parsons-Stulen Building of Northwestern Michigan College’s Aero Park Campus, the manufacturers adjourned to a classroom for demonstrations of a cooperative robot, two stations of sensors and a 3-D printer.
Dean Bowles, design manager at Traverse City’s Strata Design, said some of the technology on display could be useful in the commercial cabinet making operation.
“We have some repetitive tasks we are somewhat interested in automating,” Bowles said.
Bowles said the technological demonstrations Thursday are definitely worthy of consideration, especially with the challenges manufacturers are facing.
“They always do a good job presenting cool, new ideas,” Bowles said of the Industry 4.0 Technology Showcase. “With the labor market the way it is, anything you can automate has the potential to keep your business running.”
Thursday’s showcase was made possible by a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to Networks Northwest.
Jason Slade, the director of NMC’s technical division — who on Dec. 1 will become the college’s vice president of strategic initiatives, said the showcase is an outreach event covered by the grant.
Slade said the next step in the process is to develop a learning lab in the building. He said the newly refitted lab will then “create training and certification that are meaningful” as well as a “a place for industry and education to collaborate.”
Slade said having all that in the building is meaningful because namesakes John T. Parsons and Frank L. Stulen were local innovators credited with the development of numerical control.
“There’s no better place to see the next revolution,” Slade said.
“That’s why MMTC is here, to help the small to medium
manufacturers. That really has an impact on all of our communities.” Chuck Werner, manager of Operational Excellence at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center in Plymouth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.