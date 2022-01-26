LANSING — Ready, set, file.
Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The 2022 tax filing season for 2021 began on Jan. 24. All state and federal income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18.
Individuals can file income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation.
Employers are required to mail previous year wage statements in the form of W-2s and 1099s to employees by Jan. 31.
Individual filers are reminded that "end-of-the-year pay stubs should not be used when filing a state income tax return because they are typically not an accurate reflection of all income received," according to the release from the Michigan Treasury.
"Taxpayers who rush to file without all the necessary paperwork will need to file an amended return later," the release added. "State income tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review."
More information about Michigan’s individual income tax is available at www.michigan.gov/incometax. People can also follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.
