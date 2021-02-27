TRAVERSE CITY — Naveego, Inc. has been acquired by Aunalytics, a data-platform company based in South Bend, Indiana.
All 13 Naveego employees were offered the chance to continue their work, Aunalytics Vice President of Marketing & Communications Katie Horvath said via email, and the company is hiring more people in Traverse City.
“Everybody from the Traverse City location will remain in TC,” said Horvath. “We are creating more sustainable high paid year-round tech industry jobs here in Traverse City.”
Naveego creates and operates cloud-based software that sifts through databases for inaccurate information and finds irregularities between two or more databases. Its goal is to ensure that data clouds are accurate and consistent.
Naveego was incorporated in 2014. Local investment group Boomerang-Catapult LLC put $500,000 into the company in 2017.
Aunalytics has been in business for 10 years. It operates online platforms that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to maintain cloud-based databases.
The acquisition of Naveego’s data-cleaning technology allows Aunalytics to ensure the data it handles is accurate across a spectrum of separate databases.
“I’m extremely excited to be leading this next chapter of innovation and growth for Aunalytics and to provide our customers with a new era of advanced analytics software and technology service coupled with Naveego’s data accuracy platform,” Aunalytics CEO Tracy Graham said in a release. “Now enterprises have the assurance of data they can trust along with actionable analytics to make the most accurate decisions for their businesses.”
Aunalytics will maintain a pre-existing presence in Kalamazoo that employs 40 people.
Acquiring Naveego was a logical step for Aunalytics, Horvath said.
“Together, our technology gives clients faster and better answers to their most important business and IT questions. Our company cultures of valuing diverse, inclusive teams and focusing on building sustainable jobs in our local Midwest communities match,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.