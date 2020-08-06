TRAVERSE CITY — Indian Trails, Inc. on Saturday will restart some Michigan bus service that was halted on March 21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Michigan communities served by routes set to resume Saturday include Traverse City, Cadillac, Charlevoix, Petoskey, Gaylord and St. Ignace. The company normally serves 80 communities.
"We’re grateful to be resuming this important service in our region," Indian Trails President Chad Cushman said in a release.
"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve faced the biggest economic challenge in the 110-year history of our family-owned company. It feels great to bring more employees back to work and watch part of our 74-bus fleet roll off the lots and back on the road again."
Tickets for active bus routes can be purchased online at https://webstore.indiantrails.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person, though the company recommends passengers to call ahead to make sure a particular travel center will be open, since many remain closed.
Schedules for active routes and a route map are available at www.indiantrails.com/bus-routes.
One temporary exception to the restart, according to the release, is Battle Creek, where Indian Trails’ buses normally connect with Amtrak. The trains are currently operating on a reduced schedule that doesn't allow for such connections — so Indian Trails will resume Battle Creek service when Amtrak does. But Owosso-based Indian Trails and Amtrak do now connect in Milwaukee.
Indian Trails suspended operation of its daily scheduled routes about four months ago, forced by a steep decline in passenger demand as businesses and government authorities restricted non-essential travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another factor was concern for the health of passengers, drivers and staff as the coronavirus spread.
The economic obstacle has been overcome, for now, with about $2.4 million in federal CARES Act funding through the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the release stated. The funding will help Indian Trails mitigate losses on contracted and subsidized routes throughout Michigan and Wisconsin for the remainder of 2020 and perhaps into 2021 as ridership returns.
The current resumption of service — about 25 percent of normal operations — will enable Indian Trails to bring a quarter of its 150-member staff back to work, joining a small staff that has been working during the pandemic.
At the same time, concerns about the health and safety of passengers and employees are being addressed with a comprehensive set of precautionary measures, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.