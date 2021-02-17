From Staff Reports
LANSING — The 2021 individual income tax filing season is underway.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury, the first day state and federal income tax returns would be accepted by the state or the Internal Revenue Service was Feb. 12.
All individual returns from the 2020 tax year must be e-filed or postmarked by the United States Postal Service by April 15.
“We are ready to begin processing your state income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in the release. “I encourage everyone to prepare your taxes early, especially those who collected unemployment benefits last year and didn’t have taxes withheld.
“If federal and state taxes are owed, getting an early start means you will have more time to figure out payment options.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Michigan residents received unemployment benefits in 2020. Unemployment compensation is subject to federal and state taxes.
According to the release, “taxpayers who received an incorrect 1099-G for unemployment benefits they did not receive should report the identify theft to the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The UIA will issue a corrected 1099-G once the identity theft is confirmed.”
The release also touted the benefits of electronic filing and direct deposit.
In 2020, more than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers filed electronically, which represents 86 percent of all state income tax filers. More information about e-filing is available at www.mifastfile.org.
For more information about Michigan’s individual income taxes or to download forms, visit www.michigan.gov/incometax.
Printed tax forms will be available “in limited quantities by mid-February at public libraries, some northern Michigan post offices, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and Treasury Field Offices,” according to the release.
Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices at www.michigan.gov/incometax by clicking on “eServices Individual Income Tax.”
Individuals with low income, disabilities or those 60 years of age or older may qualify for free tax preparation assistance from IRS-certified volunteers. For information, go to https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or dial 2-1-1.
