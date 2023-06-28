TRAVERSE CITY — With a takeoff scheduled for the fall, the Legacy Aviation Learning Center landed a big in-kind donation from the TBA Credit Union.
A 501©(3) based in Traverse City, the donation of more than $40,000 in office and classroom furniture from TBACU will help the Legacy Aviation Learning Center open later this fall and become the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician School (AMTS) north of Grand Rapids, according to a release and organization Executive Director and CEO Peter Lane.
”We are looking on getting (Federal Aviation Administration) certification later this summer,” Lane said Tuesday morning while picking up aircraft parts in Leelanau County. “We’re on track to get that in August.”
Lane said Legacy has “several student prospects” and expects to draw from not only the region, but the Midwest to fill a need for aviation mechanics nationally. Lane said there are about 180 of these schools nationally, but added the average age of an aviation mechanic is 55 years old and noted a recent Boeing release noted the need for 600,000 service technicians over the next several decades.
”It’s a great organization and I’m happy to be a part of it,” said Lane, whose background is in fundraising for higher education and team building. “It’s changing people’s lives.
”Students will come out of the program in 12 to 16 months with less debt than when you buy a new car, $30,000 for one year. They’ll come out making $80,000 to $100,000 the first year. That’s life-changing money for most people.”
Located at 2640 Aero-Park Drive, Legacy Aviation will be located in the Delta Two hangar and office building on the north side of Cherry Capital Airport. The in-kind donation will help launch not only Legacy Aviation, but partner programs like the Traverse City chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Civil Air Patrol and a parallel offering from Northwest Education Services.
“As a credit union founded by educators, TBA Credit Union is excited to support a non-profit organization that will provide education and training in our community,” TBA Credit Union President and CEO Karen Browne said in a release. “The donation comes as a result of our growth and remodeling, which was perfect timing to assist Legacy Aviation with their furniture needs.”
“Locally, Cherry Capital Airport is increasingly becoming the airport of choice for our region and is now the third busiest airport in the state,” Lane said in the release, adding TBACU will also become a partner for student loans. “With all that volume, the impact Legacy Aviation can have on our local community is greater than ever. Community partners like TBA Credit Union are part of the change that propels our economy forward.”
Lane also praised mutual vendor Custer Inc. and Colleen Smith with connecting Legacy Aviation and TBACU.
More information about Legacy Aviation Learning Center is available at legacyaviation.org or by calling 231-600-7626.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.