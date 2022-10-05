TRAVERSE CITY — Three nonprofit organizations having an impact on the region were recipients of $112,000 in local grants.
Impact100 Traverse City awarded $336,000 in grants at its annual meeting Wednesday night at the Bluebridge Event Center in Grawn.
Impact100 has 336 female members, who each donated $1,000. The goal for the all-volunteer organization is to provide five $100,000 grants in five focus areas.
Impact100 announced five finalists in each of the focus areas. An audience vote of members determined the three winning nonprofits.
Impact100 Traverse City 2022 grant winners by focus area were:
- Arts & Culture — Friends of the Garden Theater (The Garden Theater)
- Environment, Recreation & Preservation — North Country Trail
- Family — Single MOMM
The two other finalists were Traverse City Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, United States Air Force Auxiliary in the education focus area and Traverse City Curling Club, Inc. for health & wellness.
The nonprofits will use their respective grants to fund transformative projects.
The Garden Theater in Frankfort will use its grant to fund new lighting, rigging, video and sound systems and improve building accessibility.
The North Country Trail Association will use its grant to construct a non-motorized, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible trailhead and boardwalk along the Boardman River in Kalkaska.
Single MOMM will use its grant to create a mobile office. The mobile office will bring mentorship, classes, events and financial assistance to Benzie and Leelanau County families.
“It’s incredible what the women of Impact100 have done to engage people in local philanthropy,” Impact100 President Sam Charnes said in a release. “We hope even more will be inspired to join us next year in helping our regional nonprofits dream big to improve the quality of life we all treasure in our five-county area.”
The all-volunteer women’s organization grants membership money raised in $100,000 increments and is targeting 400 members in 2023 to provide four grants. To join Impact100 Traverse City or for more information on the organization, visit www.impactTC.org or send an email to info@impactTC.org.
A 501©3 nonprofit serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties, Impact100 Traverse City has made more than $1.7 million in grants to local nonprofits since it began in 2017.
The Traverse City chapter is one of more than 60 in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The chapters have awarded more than $105 million since 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.