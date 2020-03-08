TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City women's group continues to impact nonprofit organizations in the region.
Impact 100 raised a record $316,000 at its membership meeting Wednesday at the City Opera House. The group will fund three grants of $105,333 later this year as a result of their efforts.
Impact 100 has raised $1,122,000 in the organization's four years.
Group members contribute $1,000 annually to join the organization. The member donations are given to nonprofits from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties in five focus areas: Arts & culture, education, environment & recreation, family and health & wellness.
Nonprofits interested in applying for a 2020 grant may submit an application. Deadline is April 10 at 6 p.m.
Finalists in each of the five focus areas will be vetted and selected by membership committees. Finalists will be announced on July 22.
The three transformational grant winners will be selected by a vote of members on Sept. 22.
To apply for a grant or for more information on the organization, visit www.impactTC.org.
According to the release, the "organization's ultimate goal" is to have 500 members, which would provide a $100,000 grant annually in each focus area.
Impact 100 has more than 50 chapters in the United States and Australia. The organization said it has awarded nearly $80 million to nonprofits since 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.