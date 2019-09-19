TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Cognition, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center have been named 2019 finalists by Impact 100 Traverse City.
The three organizations that receive the most member votes at Impact 100 Traverse City’s annual meeting on Oct. 23 each will receive a $101,333 grant.
Each of Impact 100 Traverse City’s 304 members donated $1,000 to the organization in 2019, for a total of $304,000.
Impact 100 Traverse City was founded in 2017. It has granted $806,000 to regional non-profit organizations. The all-volunteer women’s organization grants 100 percent of membership money raised.
Impact 100 Traverse City President Tonya Wildfong said in a release that the group is committed to supporting local philanthropy and work by local non-profits.
- Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan applied for a grant to fund YouthWork Conservation Corps. The grant would provide direct access to work and learning-based service projects for an under-served population of young people in the five-county area.
- Cognition, a hands-on science and discovery center in Beulah, applied for a grant to fund an Air and Space Program. It would help purchase a mobile planetarium with an inflatable dome, high-quality projector, and a set of curricula.
- Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources (K.A.I.R.) applied for a grant to fund Healthy Foods for Hungry Families. The grant would help K.A.I.R. create a Community Meal Program to provide 600 people each month with wholesome meals at no cost to help decrease food insecurity, childhood obesity and future health problems by preparing nutritional foods and promoting suggested recipes.
- Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center applied for a grant for a program called Transforming Children’s Futures. The funding would allow the center to add another interview room, family room and multidisciplinary team room to help its efforts to respond to allegations of child abuse in the six counties it serves, as well as the Sovereign Nation of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
Regional 501c3 non-profits from Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties are eligible to apply for the annual grants in the areas of arts and culture, education, environment, recreation and preservation, family, or health and wellness.
Impact 100 Traverse City is a 501c3 non-profit serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties. It is open to all women and now is accepting 2020 members. More information is available at www.impactTC.org or info@impactTC.org.
Impact 100 has more than 50 chapters across the U.S. and Australia that have awarded more than $65 million to non-profits in their communities since 2002.
