TRAVERSE CITY — The Impact 100 Traverse City group on Wednesday awarded $304,000 in grants to three regional nonprofits.
The organization’s 2019 grant recipients — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center — each received $101,333, according to a release.
The fourth finalist for funding was Cognition, a hands-on science and discovery center in Beulah. Winners were determined by membership vote at the group’s annual meeting on Wednesday.
Impact 100 Traverse City’s 304 members each donated $1,000 to the organization this year. The all-volunteer women’s organization grants 100 percent of membership money raised. Impact 100 Traverse City has granted $806,000 to regional nonprofits since it was founded in 2017.
Child and Family Services will use its grant to create a YouthWork Conservation Corps to provide employment and learning-based service projects for an underserved and diverse population of young people in the five-county area.
The grant to Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center will allow it to expand the building’s first floor and add additional interview, family and multidisciplinary rooms to more effectively respond to allegations of child abuse. It serves six counties and the Sovereign Nation of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
KAIR will create a community meal program to address the 27 percent of children living in Kalkaska County who are faced with poverty. The program will provide 600 people each month with wholesome meals at no cost and aims to help decrease food insecurity, childhood obesity and future health problems by preparing nutritional foods and promoting suggested recipes.
The Impact 100 Traverse City group plans to forward Cognition’s grant application to local foundations for their consideration.
Nonprofits interested in applying for a 2020 grant can sign up at grants@impactTC.org for an information session, which will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, at the NMC University Center.
To join for 2020 membership, apply for a grant, or for more information, go to www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org.
Impact 100 Traverse City is a 501©(3) nonprofit serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties and is open to all women. Impact 100 has more than 50 chapters across the U.S. and Australia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.