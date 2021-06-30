TRAVERSE CITY — A group of local physicians in January launched a medical imaging center on the premise that clients would like to save money.
Novello Health, 4290 Copper Ridge Drive, posts its prices online for X-rays, CT scans, MRI imaging and ultrasounds. The posted prices are considerably lower than what northern Michigan clients are likely to see elsewhere, according to Dr. Peter Sneed, one of the physicians behind the new business.
“You can go downstate and get a CAT scan for $500 — and it’s $3,500 in northern Michigan. And it’s the same thing,” Sneed said.
The reason prices are higher in some regions is tied up in a complicated bundle of insurance, medical coding, pricing models and the way the U.S. health system is set up.
“If you look at us (the U.S.) compared to the world, you hear all the time that for the amount of money that the United States spends on health care, we don’t have as good quality as we should have compared to other countries that do the same thing as we do for less money,” said Sneed, 62. “There’s too much cost there — we’re spending too much money.”
But change is in the works. The U.S., he said, is in the process of shifting the healthcare model from fee-for-service to fee-for-value.
“Fee for service was just a hospital, a surgeon, a lab, an imaging center getting paid on how many procedures they did or how many patients they saw,” Sneed said. “But now the payers (insurance companies) are saying, ‘We want quality to be involved in that and cost to be involved in that,’” along with patient experience.
He and other local physicians decided to become part of the nationwide paradigm shift by launching Novello.
“We opened this imaging center to benefit the community,” Novello Health board member Dr. Nathan March said in a release. “To improve the patient and physician experience of ordering an image to the patient experience of receiving an image, while driving down the cost of healthcare to benefit the employers in our community that have been responsible for bearing the escalating cost of healthcare for their employees.”
The group’s goal extends beyond helping individual patients navigate personal health care finance.
“Part of it is really saving money for society, saving money for businesses who are paying for their employees’ health care,” Sneed said. “Insurance companies, it should help. It should help across the board to decrease the cost and maintain the high quality of health care. That’s the most important thing for us.”
A large portion of the push for lower-cost imaging options is driven by increasing consumer costs for medical services.
“Most people have insurance, but with the changes in health care over the last number of years, people’s deductibles have just gone sky high,” Sneed said. “There’s a good percentage of people that have deductibles that are in the $1,000s, so they’re basically paying cash out of pocket before their deductible is met.
“Before, it was one of those things where their insurance would cover it and there might be a $20 copay or something like that. That’s not true anymore.”
That’s one reason March, Sneed and others decided to open an imaging center built on transparent, up-front pricing. A page at NovelloImaging.org includes a detailed list of prices for various imaging.
“More than anything, it’s just transparency and reasonable true cost of health care pricing for patients,” said Sneed, who began practicing in Traverse City in 1994.
Novello’s pricing provides the company a profit.
“With any business, you have to be set up to survive,” Sneed said. “You can’t do it without making any margin on it.”
Novello has been accepting customers since January. The idea for the business originated much earlier. March approached Sneed two years ago.
“He called me one day and said, ‘Hey, do you want to build an imaging center?’” Sneed recalled.
The business has six employees.
The imaging center is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, and cash customers. More information is available at 231-714-4306 or NovelloImaging.org.
