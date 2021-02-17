From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of companies that illegally shipped wine to Michigan consumers each will pay a fine of $10,000, according to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Judges in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan entered consent judgments against Vintner’s Collective LLC and Go to Gifts Inc. on Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, respectively. For their violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, the release stated, the defendants each agreed to pay a fine for misleading Michigan consumers.
“All we ask of those entities shipping alcohol into Michigan is to follow our laws,” Nessel said in the release. “When they choose instead to disregard our regulations, they may have to answer to a federal lawsuit where a judgment will be imposed against them along with damages for their violations.”
The settlements prohibit the defendants from continuing to ship liquor into the state of Michigan unless they obtain proper licensing or are otherwise eligible. The companies must also prevent their websites from accepting Michigan orders and take steps to inform Michigan consumers that sales promotions do not apply to them.
“Let this be a deterrent for others trying to illegally ship alcohol into Michigan,” Michigan Liquor Control Commission Chair Pat Gagliardi said in the release. “Such unregulated shipments of alcohol often evade state taxes and licensing fees, hindering Michigan’s three-tier orderly market of alcohol distribution that is designed to protect Michigan residents.”
The illegal shipments were discovered and confirmed by the MLCC’s Enforcement Division, which works closely with the Attorney General’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division.
The Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, in a separate release, applauded Nessel and the MLCC for the efforts to crack down on illegal alcohol shipments into Michigan.
“The efforts by Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission send a strong message to other out-of-state retailers who are illegally shipping alcohol into our state: You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted,” association President Spencer Nevins said in the release. “We urge the attorney general’s office and MLCC to continue to pursue and punish these bad actors to the fullest extent of the law.”
In 2018, the MB&WWA began compiling reports to show how much alcohol was being shipped into Michigan, both legally and illegally.
Using information from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and excise tax data from the State of Michigan, the MB&WWA found that in 2018, more than 1 million bottles of alcohol were shipped into Michigan in just six months, including at least 300,000 bottles shipped illegally by out-of-state retailers.
During the first three quarters of 2019, more than 1.5 million bottles of alcohol were shipped into Michigan, according to the MB&WWA release. The organization estimated that 484,101 bottles of wine were illegally shipped into the state during the same period.
Data collection for 2020 has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
