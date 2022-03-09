TRAVERSE CITY — After narrowly missing out on the top prize in December 2020, the audience made Hypersence the clear winner at TCNewTech’s March Pitch Night competition.
Hypersence and its MemorySPEX “wearable health technology” was the audience favorite as TCNewTech returned in-person to the City Opera House on March 1. That allowed Hypersence, formerly known as Heugenis, to claim the $500 top prize at the in-person event after taking second before an online audience in December 2020.
MemorySPEX are glasses worn for a few minutes daily that have shown in “clinical trials to improve memory, enhance mood, reduce depression and anxiety, increase attention and focus, aid in sleep and recovery and slow the aging process,” according to its website. The glasses use “stroboscopic technology to deliver 40 hertz of stimulation to the visual cortex along with 40 hertz of audio stimulation to the hippocampus,” according to www.hypersence.com.
Founder Kim Lavine and her assistant delivered the winning pitch for Hypersence.
“The idea is so market relevant,” TCNewTech President Kelly Ignace said in an email. “All of us have had our families and/or friend circles impacted by the heartbreaking cruelty of Alzheimer’s Disease.
“The technology behind her product has been proven, it’s simple to understand, and the price point is a low cost for treatment with such high impact outcomes. Kim clearly and authentically represented her project. “
Lavine was recently approached by CVS about selling her product in their 10,000 stores, according to a release from TCNewTech.
“I’ve never experienced this level of interest from a major retailer before,” Lavine said in the release. “In fact, I didn’t foresee having this goal accomplished for at least another year.”
In addition to Hypersence, four other Pitch Night presentations were made March 1. Other pitches included:
- ACENji CEO and founder Ivan Assenov. Based in West Michigan, ACENji is cloud-based, “no-code software that reduces development costs (and) enables complex workflow via declarative software language,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Salvatore Vilardi of Engineered4Life. Based in Grand Rapids, the company is “developing a software platform that will provide simulation and surgical planning tools for spinal surgeons ... (that) will enhance the method of selecting the proper pedicle screw during a TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion) procedure,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Hello FIV Founder and Chief Technical Officer Ramona Fellmy. Hello Fiv is a “digital solutions technology which offers frictionless experiences for the insurance agencies and their producers,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Local DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) expert Brett Sinclair of SonderDEI.org. An action network for the region, SonderDEI.org “includes 123 individuals and 85 organizations that are actively collaborating to foster real systemic diversity and equity inclusion change in the region,” according to a release.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for April 5.
For more information on the next event or to apply for future Pitch Nights, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or email TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.