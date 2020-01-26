From Staff Reports
NEW YORK CITY — The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association honored a pair of local advertising campaigns at the 63rd annual Adrian Awards in New York City on Tuesday.
Traverse City Tourism earned a silver award for its Traverse City Hotels and Accommodations campaign. Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville earned a bronze award for Crystal Mountain Summer 2019.
Travel Michigan earned a Platinum Award for Public Relations Innovation. According to a release, Travel Michigan was recognized for “creation of and supporting campaign around the ‘Pure Sounds of Michigan’ album in 2019.”
“Pure Sounds of Michigan” features songs composed by Michigan artists and uses recordings of nature from several state parks in the state. The album coincided with the Michigan State Park Centennial in 2019 and was produced by Detroit-based Assemble Sound.
Travel Michigan vice president Dave Lorenz said in the release that the album is “a true love letter to the state, from the natural sounds of gentle streams and rolling waves to the Michigan artists involved” and “is an honor for this initiative to be recognized by our peers in the travel industry.”
Travel Michigan received a bronze award from the HSMAI for the Integrated Marketing Campaign for its Long Live Summer campaign.
According to the release, Travel Michigan has earned 27 Adrian Awards since 2013. The organization won a Best in Show honor for public relations in 2014.
In addition to Traverse City Tourism and Crystal Mountain, the Frankenmuth Convention and Visitor’s Bureau earned a silver award for its Frankenmuth Shoulder Season campaign.
All three winning entries were produced in partnership with Travel Michigan’s digital agency, TwoSix Digital.
According to a release, the HSMAI Adrian Awards are open to travel-related industries for advertising, digital marketing and public relations. More than 1,000 entries are received annually.
For more information on the competition and to view 2019 winning entries, visit www.AdrianAwards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.