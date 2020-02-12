TRAVERSE CITY — Homes for Our Future began an outreach program on Feb. 6 with a round table and low-income housing tax-credit update in Traverse City.
Other events are planned for later in the month.
The Homes for Our Future campaign is sponsored by Traverse City nonprofit housing partnership Housing North. According to a release from Housing North, the campaign is intended to drive action for housing options throughout Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Other free outreach events scheduled in February include:
- Housing Matters in Manistee, Feb. 25 from 2-3 p.m. at Manistee City Hall.
- Grow Benzie Potluck Series — Housing Matters Benzie County, Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Grow Benzie Event Center.
- Lecture Luncheon Cadillac — Housing Matters Cadillac, Feb. 27 from 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Baker College of Cadillac.
To RSVP for an event or for more information about the campaign, visit www.homesforourfuture.org.
The focus of the events are to educate about Homes for Our Future, provide data from a housing market study and discuss Housing North activities and efforts.
According to the release, the goal of Homes for Our Future is to:
- Encourage others to join the effort, learn more and “act as advocates for housing solutions.”
- Help local planning commissions and boards become ‘housing ready’ communities by encouraging changes to local policies and work with developers and other partners.
- Encourage business owners and other area leaders to join the campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.