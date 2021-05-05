TRAVERSE CITY — A number of area hospitals earned good grades from The Leapfrog Group in its Spring 2021 list.
The Leapfrog Group releases a report card twice a year on patient safety. The independent national watchdog assigns grades of A, B, C, D and F.
Two Munson Healthcare hospitals received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey also earned an ‘A’ grade.
Receiving ‘B’ grades within the Munson Healthcare system were Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, I applaud the staff and physicians across our health system who continue to focus on safe, high quality care for our patients,” Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness said in a release. “These grades reflect their efforts and should provide real assurance for everyone in our communities that great care remains close to home.”
Of the 79 hospitals in Michigan given grades by The Leapfrog Group, 35 received ‘A’ grades and 27 were given ‘B’ marks. There were 16 Michigan hospitals given a ‘C’ grade while the lone ‘D’ went to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades “uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to grade hospitals,” according to a release.
The complete list, as well as more information on The Leapfrog Group, is available at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
McLaren Northern Michigan named a top 100 hospital
McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey also was named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the country for 2021 by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.
McLaren was one of 20 named to the list for ‘Medium Community Hospitals’ published April 27 by Fortune. McLaren Northern Michigan was the only hospital in the state in that category.
It’s the second straight year McLaren Northern Michigan was named to the list.
“Being named a top 100 hospital in the nation is an extraordinary honor and a true testament to McLaren’s commitment to consistently delivering exceptional care,” McLaren Northern Michigan President and CEO Todd C. Burch said in a release. “This Top Hospital list reflects the expertise and quality care delivered at McLaren Northern Michigan. We are setting the bar for all hospitals in cost, quality and patient outcomes. This is an incredible achievement and we are proud to provide Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula the best care in the nation, right here in their community.”
Four state facilities were among the 15 ‘Major Teaching Hospitals’ to make the list: Ascension Providence Hospital — Southfield campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Spectrum Health Hospitals in Grand Rapids and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospitals.
The only other Michigan hospitals to make the Fortune/IBM Watson Health list were Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital among ‘Small Community Hospitals.’
IBM Watson Health’s list came from an “evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals” in the U.S., according to a release. Performance indicators included “survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses and ratings from patients,” according to a release.
For more information and a complete list of the 100 Top Hospitals, visit www.100tophospitals.com/.
Four area hospitals receive 5 stars
Three Munson Healthcare hospitals received five-star ratings from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Earning 5 stars among acute care hospitals from CMS were Munson Medical Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital. McLaren Northern Michigan also received an overall 5 stars.
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital received 4 stars and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital earned 3 stars.
CMS rated 4,586 hospitals and 455 (13.5 percent) received the top distinction of 5 stars, according to www.healthcarefinancenews.com. Of those rated, Receiving 988 hospitals earned 4 stars, 1,018 earned 3 stars, 690 earned 2 stars and 204 received 1.
No information was available on 1,181 hospitals, according to the website.
“These ranking reflects the continued efforts of our healthcare team to provide safe, high-quality care for our patients each and every day,” Dr. Joe Santangelo, Chief Quality and Safety Officer for Munson Healthcare, said in a release. “I want to applaud our staff for all of their hard work, and thank our communities for their continued confidence in our efforts as we strive to keep them at the center of all we do.”
Acute care hospitals also earned stars in a patient survey. Earning 4 stars were the Munson facilities in Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling and Gaylord while Manistee and McLaren Northern Michigan earned 3 stars.
Overall and patient care survey data was unavailable for critical care facilities Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital and Charlevoix Area Hospital. Charlevoix did receive 5 stars on the patient survey.
The CMS Compare data is available at https://tinyurl.com/CMSCompare21.
