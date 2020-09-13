WILLIAMSBURG — After a bumpy 2019 and a rocky start in 2020, the area’s hops industry appears to be bouncing back.
Northern Michigan’s budding hops industry is coming off a down year that saw some farms overly invested in public varieties. Other farms were hit by a European corn borer.
Then the early months of the global pandemic saw sales of Michigan hops dip 30-50 percent as brewers turned to product in storage to make beer while the COVID-19 global pandemic slowed or shut down operations across the craft beer industry.
One of the biggest farms in the area, MI Local Hops in Williamsburg, reported Michigan hop sales were down 50 percent over a three-month period beginning in late March and extending into June.
Mike Moran, sales director and vice president at MI Local Hops, said sales picked up in July, and August was “a great month.”
“We’re headed in that direction in September,” said Moran, who wrapped up harvest on 180 acres this week.
Brian Tennis, founder and owner of Michigan Hop Alliance in Omena, reported a sales drop of 30 percent. Tennis also thinks the rebound is coming.
“I think we’ll bounce back, hopefully this fall but at least by this spring,” Tennis said.
While sales creep out of the negative, growers have positive things to say about the hops.
“The crop really is very healthy,” Moran said of the fifth harvest in Williamsburg. “The yields are good; the yields are average.”
“This is our 12th year and it’s easily the best crop we’ve ever had,” Tennis reported. “The crop is ridiculous. It’s huge; it’s a fantastic year.”
Rob Sirrine, community food systems educator with Michigan State University’s Extension Service in Leelanau County, has heard similar reports about the hops crop.
“This was probably the best year a lot of them had, especially the ones that have been doing it for a while,” Sirrine said. “The weather was ideal. It was fairly dry with occasional rain. It was a good growing season.”
Sirrine estimates that about 600 acres in the state are used to grow hops. He estimated a half to two-thirds of that total is in northern Michigan.
Still, the number of hops acres in Michigan is down from a high of around 800 acres a few years ago, Sirrine said.
Some of the overall acreage decline shows an over-reliance on public varieties like Cascade. Even a large farm like MI Local Hops isn’t totally isolated from varietal adjustments.
Moran reported the 2020 harvest at MI Local Hops was done on 180 acres. Three yards were fallowed this year. Normally, MI Local Hops harvests on around 220 acres.
“We’re taking our healthiest yards and harvesting them, and we’re rebuilding yards that have had issues,” Moran said. “We’re trying to produce more with less, but really trying to work on the healthiest yards that have helped us survive.”
Taking out a variety — or letting it grow on the ground and not attaching it to the lines — is never an easy decision to make.
“It cost us,” Moran said. “We had to exchange varieties.”
Tennis said there is sometimes a catch-22 situation.
“You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Tennis said. “If you leave the crop in the ground, nobody wants it. If you rip it out, that’s when everybody wants it.”
Some smaller farms in the Empire area did not harvest this year, according to reports.
Tennis believes some smaller farms will continue to decline. He said being “vertically integrated” is the only way to compete with larger hop farms in other places of the country.
It’s the same working-lean concept embraced by manufacturing.
“If you’re not super efficient, you’re going to get your (butt) handed to you,” Tennis said.
Moran said MI Local Hops continually is working on ways to improve.
“The harvest has been a little easier for us,” he said. “We reduced going 24-7 to 12-hour shifts during the day. We avoided harvesting in the rain because it’s really hard on the equipment.
Sirrine echoed his own comments from previous years that sales and marketing are key for northern Michigan hop farms to compete on a national scale. He added that’s a major factor in a business where trends can be difficult to predict and follow.
Sirrine said sales and marketing is an area in which “both Brian and Mike have done a real good job in that regard.”
The Michigan Hop Alliance grows 13 different varieties of hops on 30 acres and handles another five varieties from 50 or 60 acres on other farms.
Tennis said he has access to another 75 varieties via a website from nine different countries.
“You almost have to treat it like a 401K,” he said. “You just can’t keep making radical decisions, ripping it out and starting all over again.”
As the northern Michigan hops industry as a whole moves from childhood into the teen years, people involved in the industry predict even better results in the future.
“I anticipate that quality continuing to improve,” Sirrine said.
“We’re on the rise for sure,” Moran said of MI Local Hops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.