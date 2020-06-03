GRAND RAPIDS — HopCat parent company Barfly Ventures, LLC, filed for debt relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Western District of Michigan, according to a release from the company.
Barfly, founded in 2008, operates several HopCat restaurants in Michigan and other states. Barfly also owns Grand Rapids Brewing Co. and Stella's Lounge, both in Grand Rapids.
The company plans to operate normally during the bankruptcy process. The same release said Michigan Hopcat restaurants, which have been closed because of coronavirus restrictions, will reopen June 13 to dine-in service and curbside pickup. Nebraska and Indiana locations will reopen June 22.
"This action should have little to no impact on our day to day business operations," BarFly Ventures founder Mark Sellers said in the release, "but will allow us to emerge as a financially stronger company and enable us to continue serving our guests, team members and other business partners for many years to come."
The chain's Royal Oak location, though, may not reopen for awhile. A post on Hopcat's Facebook page last week announced that negotiations with its landlord in that city resulted in a demand to vacate the building. Hopcat will seek a different location in Royal Oak, the post stated.
The Detroit Free Press said in a June 3 article that Barfly is in default to landlords at other locations.
The Chapter 11 filing is intended to reduce Barfly's debt, which the release said "has become untenable because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to other reasons."
Sellers said the COVID-19 pandemic and the related forced business closures pushed finances to the edge.
"As is the case with most restaurants, BarFly has faced a number of challenges in recent years, including increased industry competition and craft beer saturation," Sellers said in the release.
"However, we were meeting these challenges, and operationally the business was sound until the recent global pandemic pushed us into an unforeseen economic crisis and a 100% drop in revenue for almost three months."
Barfly's reopened restaurants will follow each state's reopening guidelines and safety measures, the release stated.
The HopCat website lists 14 locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
