TRAVERSE CITY — A small agenda item may have a big impact on affordable housing in downtown Traverse City.
City and Downtown Development Authority staff interviewed four development teams Aug. 5 about the proposed redevelopment of Lot O on the corner of East State and Cass streets.
A team from HomeStretch and Goodwill Inn are recommended to develop the surface parking lot into a five-story building with the upper four floors being home to 64 housing units, according to a project update memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
“Following the interviews, the interview team decided to recommend that the project team consisting of HomeStretch and the Goodwill Inn be selected as the partner organization(s) for this redevelopment project,” the memo from Derenzy said.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the Lot O redevelopment meets the city commission goal to make good use of city parking lots for housing.
“If you look at the census numbers, we certainly grew,” Colburn said. “But there is a real need and demand for workforce and affordable housing. Any city has a need for a balance.”
“Our concept for Lot O is a creative mixed-use solution that focuses on providing a unique mix of affordable, urban housing options,” the letter from HomeStretch Executive Director Jonathan Stimson said. “It aspires to be a highly sustainable project with features that reduce energy usage, capture stormwater, and subscribe to many elements typical in a green building.
“Our design team, Integrated Architecture, is an award-winning firm that has a strong emphasis on the crafting of sustainable and affordable housing solutions, especially in urban settings.”
The proposed redevelopment headed by HomeStretch calls for seven one-bedroom, one-bath units renting for $796-$1,115 per month and three two-bedroom, one-bath units renting for $956-$1,338 on the second floor. The third and fourth floors will feature 44 “cooperative style units,” according to the proposal.
The fifth floor “will be like floor two, although we are planning a slightly different unit mix. On this floor, a total of 10 units will include six one bedroom units at $1,275-$1,912 per month, two two bedroom at $1,530-$2,295 per month and two studio units from $1,190-$1,785 per month,” according to the proposal.
The five-story, mixed-use building proposed for the lot would have “ground-floor retail and four floors (64 units) of a unique variety of housing types,” according to a one-paragraph mention in the agenda for Friday’s monthly DDA meeting.
Goodwill Northern Michigan Executive Director Dan Buron said HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing Commission is the driver of the proposed project and deserves credit for “the Herculean effort of putting this all together.”
Buron said Goodwill Northern Michigan is thrilled to be part of a project that is “definitely something we need.”
“We’re really excited,” Buron said. “It’s an opportunity to bring a lot of different partners in the community together.
“I think it has a lot of potential.”
Colburn said a committee that included City Planner Shawn Winter, City Commissioners Christie Minervini and Tim Werner, Mission North, LLC Principal Consultant Rob Bacigalupi, Derenzy and himself picked the HomeStretch proposal over three others. The proposal will ultimately return to the Traverse City Commission for approval.
