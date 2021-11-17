TRAVERSE CITY — After winning an award for its virtual event last year, TCNewTech continues to get creative with its Homecoming event, traditionally scheduled for the day before Thanksgiving.
The 2020 virtual event, part of a statewide Back to Michigan event, earned recognition from the International Economic Development Council.
The 2021 event returns to the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center on Nov. 24 from 4-7 p.m.
It will be co-hosted by TCNewTech and Traverse Connect and called North Coast Homecoming. It’s a nod to Traverse Connect’s talent attraction initiative, Michigan’s Creative Coast.
“This is the first year we’re co-hosting with Traverse Connect,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said. “We’re really happy to have a chance to partner with them because of their ability to reach more people and the work they already do with their Traverse Connect member investors.”
The annual networking event began as Boomerang Homecoming, and the first two were held at the Workshop Brewing Company. But the event quickly outgrew the Workshop and moved to the Park Place — with the exception of last year’s virtual event.
Szunko said 10 employers had booths at the 2019 event and 200 people attended. Twenty employers hosted virtual booths in 2020. About 30 percent of the 130 registered attendees were from out of state.
The goal for the return of the in-person event is to again hit the maximum amount of 20 employers.
North Coast Homecoming has commitments from 13 employers as of Monday morning, and a handful of others are considering a booth. Committed to attend are Northern Navigators, TCNewTech, 20Fathoms, MI Works, Dean Transportation, Upbound Staffing, Commongrounds, Britten, Inc., Black Star Farms, Beckett & Raeder, Inc., Munson Healthcare, 4Front Credit Union and Thompson Surgical.
The purpose of the event is simple: Expose young professionals to technology businesses in the area in an effort to reconnect ‘boomerangs’ with the opportunities available. Organizers identified the day before Thanksgiving as the perfect date for the event.
"North Coast Homecoming is a great way for employers to connect with job seekers returning to the Traverse City area for the Thanksgiving holiday," Camille Hoisington, director of strategic projects for Traverse Connect, said in a release.
“Michigan’s Creative Coast’s flagship program, the Northern Navigators who serve as regional ambassadors, will also be at the event to connect attendees to networks and resources to help them make the move to the region.”
“For the past several years, our pre-Thanksgiving event has been well attended and a fantastic tool for talent attraction and reconnecting friends that are home for the holiday,” Szunko said in the release. “Last year’s pandemic left us with only a virtual option, so we are really looking forward to seeing everyone in person this year.”
Homecoming is free for attendees. Those registering in advance — which includes the event date — receive a complimentary drink ticket, courtesy of 20Fathoms.
Employer booths are available for $300.
More information about the event, including attendee and employer registration, is available at traverseconnect.com/northcoasthomecoming.
North Coast Homecoming still is part of the Back to Michigan events throughout the state. Back to Michigan sponsors are Consumers Energy and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
