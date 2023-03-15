PETOSKEY — If you can’t wait to tackle those outdoor projects or just need some ideas for your house, look no further than North Central Michigan College.
The 45th annual Northern Michigan Home and Outdoor Living Show is scheduled for March 17-18 at the NCMC campus in Petoskey. Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The annual event gives attendees a chance to meet “home builders and remodelers, kitchen and bath specialists, deck builders, landscaping companies and other home-related businesses,” according to a release from the Petoskey-based Home Builders Association of Northern Michigan.
Some 1,000 people attended the 2022 show.
Admission is $5 for adults and children age 17 and under are free.
“Getting to meet the actual builders and home specialists in person is the biggest draw of the home show,” Christine Cole, president of the nonprofit Home Builders Association of Northern Michigan, said in the release. “Attendees always tell us they enjoy getting remodeling ideas and looking at materials like composite decking or patio pavers.”
New to the show is Petoskey-based Coveyou Scenic Farm Market, according to the release. Coveyou will feature Amish-made poly outdoor furniture.
Other featured exhibitors include Wolverine Cabinet Company and the Renewit Decks and Outdoor Living “showroom on wheels,” according to the release.
Preston Feather Building Centers and Design Showrooms and Builders FirstSource will have representatives available to discuss different types of building materials. Both companies also have kitchen and bath specialists on staff to assist homeowners.
Contractors scheduled to attend the Friday and Saturday event include McBride Remodeling, Calendar Roofing, All Weather Seal, Integrity Concrete Coatings and Renewal by Anderson. Some new exhibitors at the annual event include Mr. Appliance of Gaylord, Lake Effect Restoration, Hot Shots Drain Cleaning & Plumbing and Northern Michigan Property Management and Construction.
Leaf Guard Holdings, a company that makes and installs seamless gutter systems, is a key sponsor of the Northern Michigan Home and Outdoor Living Show. Additional sponsors include Harbor Brenn Insurance Company, DTE, Builders FirstSource, Preston Feather, McBride Remodeling, Wolverine Cabinet Company and Barden Lumber Company.
Home Depot of Petoskey will host a free children’s building project from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Food will be available on the NCMC campus at the Iron Horse Café.
More information on the show is available at www.HomeShowUpNorth.com or by calling 231-348-9770.
