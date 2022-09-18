DEARBORN — The calendar hasn’t even hit October, much less November.
December still seems far into the future.
But there’s no better time than now to finalize Thanksgiving and even Christmas travel plans, according to a a AAA survey.
A travel survey this summer found that 20% of Michigan travelers have plans to make a trip during the upcoming winter holidays. Of those surveyed, 46% responded they would book travel plans earlier than normal “due to higher travel prices,” according to a release.
August and September seemed to be the months to finalize travel plans for either Thanksgiving Nov. 24 or Christmas on Dec. 25.
When respondents were asked when travel plans for Thanksgiving weekend would be finalized, more than half said it would be before the calendar hit October. Specific results were:
- Before September 42%
- September 10%
- October 21%
- November 23%
The same held true when respondents were asked when Christmas travel plans would be finalized:
- Before September 33%
- September 14%
- October 26%
- November 13%
- December 10%
Both surveys had 4% of respondents answer they were unsure when Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday travel plans would be finalized, according to the release.
The reasons behind the early plans seemed to be the same.
“Travelers expecting to fly this Thanksgiving should start locking in those plans now,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Airline staffing shortages have resulted in fewer flights and higher prices.
As we get closer to the holidays, airfares are likely to get even more expensive as flights fill up.”
The AAA recommendations on travel plans for both the late November and December holidays was equally as clear.
“Our best advice is simple: Book early,” Haas said in the release. “This will increase the odds of finding the flight you want at a competitive price.”
Two third of travelers said they plan to travel by air at least once during the holiday season.
Those that aren’t traveling by air say it’s not necessary because of distance (29%) while 30% cite concerns flights will be canceled or delayed.
The survey also found that 29% blame the higher cost of airfares as a reason for not traveling by plane. Some 21% of respondents have concerns about contracting COVID on a plane.
The complete survey is available at https://tinyurl.com/AAAHolidayTravel22.
For those traveling by air, AAA has several recommendations in the release. Tips include:
- Book early for the best combination of availability and price.
- Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning to “avoid delays/cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances,” according to the release.
- Consider traveling a day or two earlier than planned.
- If a flight has connections, build in a couple hours buffer in between flights.
While the most recent release looks at making travel plans for the holiday season, AAA said it will release the Thanksgiving Travel Forecast in early November.
