DEARBORN — ’Tis the season for travel and the 2022 holiday season is forecast to be one of the busiest in Michigan.
AAA estimates 3.5 million state residents will travel 50 or more miles between Dec. 23, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, according to a recent release. The forecast would make it the third-busiest holiday travel season in history, the release said.
The 3,562,901 Michiganders traveling is more than 110,000 more than 2021, a 3% increase. The 2022 forecast is about 4% behind the 3.7 million travelers for the 2019 Christmas-New Year’s period.
National travel estimates mirror those in Michigan. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays, an increase of 3.6 million people from the prior year, but still behind pre-pandemic levels.
The 2022 national travel forecast also makes it the third-busiest since AAA started tracking it in 2000.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years.
The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”
The lower gasoline prices will help in Michigan where 3,248,418 are expected to use a vehicle to travel 50 or more miles from home, a 2% increase from 2021. Air travel is expected to increase 13% to 198,967 Michiganders while other modes of transportation (bus, rail, cruise ship) is forecast to jump 24% to 115,516 people.
“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas said in the release. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”
While the number of people traveling in 2022 for the holidays has increased, so have some rates.
Airline tickets are up 6% and hotel costs increased 5%. Car rentals have decreased 19% from 2021.
Those traveling by vehicle for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays could see it take as much as 25% longer to reach their destination, according to data and software company INRIX.
The most congested days on the nation’s roads are Dec. 23, Dec. 27-28 and Jan. 2. The single-busiest travel day on the roads is expected to be Dec. 27.
“The best advice for avoiding congestion is to leave early in the morning or later in the evening,” the release said.
The days with minimal traffic are predicted on Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
