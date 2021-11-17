DEARBORN — Americans like their Thanksgiving turkey and are willing to travel to get a plate of it.
Even more so, Michiganders are ready to gobble up food served up on Nov. 25.
AAA is predicting more than 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021. The holiday period begins Nov. 24 and concludes Nov. 28, according to a release.
The national forecast is a 13 percent increase from 2020 and is the highest single-year increase since 2005, according to a recent report from AAA.
While the sharp increase from 2020 is likely a direct reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 prediction is just 5 percent below the 56 million Americans that traveled in the November holiday in 2019.
AAA is predicting 1.6 million Michiganders will travel during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday. The forecast would be a 14 percent increase from 2020, but a 7 percent drop from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”
The majority of Americans expected to travel for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday likely will be in cars. Of the predicted 53.4 million travelers, 48.3 million will be by auto, 4.1 million by air and 1 million by other means of transportation.
In Michigan, AAA is predicting 1.4 million of the state’s 1.6 million travelers will ride in cars. The report predicts just more than 147,000 state residents will travel by plane over the holiday weekend and nearly 32,000 by bus, train or cruise.
With so many more traveling by car (8 percent) and plane (80 percent) in 2021 compared to last year, AAA predicts the roads and airports will be far busier.
“The re-opening of the U.S. borders to international travelers means airports will be even busier than we’ve recently seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for (Transportation Security Administration) checks,” Haas said in the release. “With flight delays and cancellations becoming a problem recently, air travelers are encouraged to consider travel insurance.”
In its Thanksgiving travel forecast, AAA included a chart of the best and worst times to travel. According to transportation analytics company INIX, the best and worse times to travel by day are:
- Wednesday: Worst 12-8 p.m.; Best after 9 p.m.
- Thursday: Worst 12-3 p.m.; Best before 11 a.m.
- Friday: Worst 1-4 p.m.; Best before 11 a.m.
- Saturday: Worst 2-7 p.m.; Best before noon
- Sunday: Worst 1-7 p.m.; Best before noon
Thanksgiving travel will be more expensive in 2021, particularly at the gasoline pump.
The average price for gasoline in Michigan was $3.43 per gallon on Nov. 8 and “Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been that high since 2012,” according to the release. The state average on Nov. 26, 2020 was $1.96 per gallon and $2.48 on Thanksgiving Day 2019.
“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”
Daily car rental rates are 4 percent higher over last year, according to the report.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 3 percent. The average nightly rates for AAA approved hotels is between $137 and $172, according to the report.
The AAA report also “finds that the average lowest airfare is 27.3 percent less than last year, coming in at $132,” according to the release.
The complete report can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2021AAAThanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.