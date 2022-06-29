DEARBORN — Even with booming gasoline prices, travel is expected to be brisk around the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Nearly 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Independence Day, according to the holiday forecast from AAA — The Auto Club Group. That would make 2022 the second busiest for Fourth of July travel since 2000 “as travel volumes continue to trend upwards with no sign of slowing down,” according to the release.
A total of 1.65 million Michigan residents are predicted to travel 50 miles or more June 30 through July 4, according to the forecast. That’s an increase of 10 percent from the 1,587,517 who did so in 2021 and slightly more than the 1,646,996 in 2019.
“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off.
“People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”
Nationally, an estimated 47.9 million people are expected to travel in 2022. The prediction for the 2022 Fourth of July would mark a 4 percent increase from the 46.2 million travelers in 2021, but a 2 percent decrease from 2019.
The 2022 AAA forecast for Michigan also found that the record gasoline prices are not deterring those from climbing into an automobile.
Of the predicted 1.65 million travelers, more than 1.51 million or 92 percent are expected to venture around the state in an automobile. That would be the most Michiganders heading out on a Fourth of July road trip since 2001. Air travel is expected to be the mode of transport for 3 percent of those in Michigan with 5 percent heading out by bus, train or on a cruise.
“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” Haas said in the release. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans.”
Whatever mode people use to venture out for the holidays, travelers can expect to find higher prices — and not just at the gasoline pump. Gasoline prices are a whopping 63 percent more than last year, according to the release
AAA is also reporting the average lowest airfare is about $201 a ticket, a 14% increase from 2021. The cost of a mid-range hotel has climbed 23 percent from 2021.
Daily car rental rates have declined 34 percent from 2021 to 2022, the forecast predicted. But vehicle car rental rates in 2022 are up more than $40 a day to $110, the report found.
Those hitting the road for the Fourth of July weekend will find less congestion earlier and later in the day, according to analytics company INRIX. In 2022, July 4 falls on a Monday.
The best time to travel on June 30 is before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m. The worst time to travel on the roads June 30 is between 2-8 p.m. The best (before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.) and worst (noon to 9 p.m.) travel times for July 1 and the best (before noon and after 7 p.m.) and worst (2-4 p.m.) for July 2 follow similar patterns.
“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said in the release. “We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays.
“Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”
Low vehicle congestion is forecast for both July 3 and July 4.
Travel bookings through AAA are up 60 percent for U.S. destinations and 25 percent for international travel, according to the release.
The top U.S. destinations around July 4 include Orlando, Florida; Seattle; New York; Anaheim, California; Anchorage, Alaska; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; Honolulu; Denver; and Chicago. Top international destinations include Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Paris; London; Rome; Amsterdam; Dublin; Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Cancun, Mexico; and Nassau, Bahamas.
