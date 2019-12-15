TRAVERSE CITY — Who’s to say Santa Claus, whether invisible, in disguise or in a North Pole pinch, wouldn’t become merrily mesmerized shopping in downtown Traverse City.
The eminent elf would find the many businesses that ribbon Front Street — as well as its tinseled tributary avenues — to be a Rockwellian Main Street USA masterpiece where he might not only find the “what’s hot” gifts, but the old, reliable ones, too.
At Kilwins, located at 129 E. Front St., what’s hot and what’s old and reliable are one in the same — chocolate and other sweet treats.
“Our homemade caramels are hot (this time of the year), and of course, so is anything fudge — chocolate,” said owner Brian Daily. “Our peppermint ice cream is very popular this time of the year, too. We see a lot of new faces every year, but we also have a lot of customers who come back year after year.”
Located in the heart of the Cherry Capital city, Kilwins is buffered by a kaleidoscope of downtown businesses, including restaurants, retail and specialty stores, professional services, wine shops, bars and more.
“We have a lot of love going on in here, and the people know it,” said Mary Daily. “(Downtown Traverse City) has so much to offer — so many people are aware of that.”
Amanda Walton, manager at Toy Harbor, 221 E. Front St., said sensory fidgets are once again hot gifts this year.
“They’re really wonderful,” said Walton. “We’re selling a lot of fidgets — again. They come in so many variations.
“The classic toys — train sets, Lincoln Logs, Legos, puppets – are all back and are all popular. They sell well, every year.”
For those who saunter along Front Street during the wintry days and nights and want to relax over a hot drink or some other treat, there are a number of restaurants and specialty food shops located in the downtown area.
Andie Long, assistant manager at Cherry Republic, 154 E. Front St., said one product there sells so well it’s hard “to keep it on our shelves.”
“Salsa,” said Long. “That’s unbelievably popular, it’s literally flying off our shelves. It’s a full-time job just keeping it on our shelves.”
Cherry Republic, quite naturally as its name implies, also sells a tasty trove of cherry-intense products — candy, sausage, jams, butters and more.
“Our chocolate-covered cherries are always popular, especially now (during the Christmas season),” said Long.
Across the street at Spice and Tea Merchants, 145 E. Front St., manager Nick Battista and co-worker Jon Murray happily serve up a tummy-warming variety of teas, including special seasonal teas named Holiday, Gingerbread, Chestnut, Candy Cane, Apple Pie, Tropical Christmas, White Christmas and just plain ole’ Christmas.
“This time of the year, people are really into the chai teas, mint teas, and of course our specialty ones — Christmas Morning and the other (Christmas) teas. Our customers come from all of the area, and even from out of state.”
Shopper Tomm Spicer, 51 of Elk Rapids, laughed at the notion he “called in sick” to go shopping in downtown Traverse City.
“I’m not worried,” he said, smiling, “I’m self-employed — if I want to take the day off, I take the day off.
“I haven’t lived up here all that long and this is only my second time coming to Traverse City to do my Christmas shopping. I like it. Really a nice town, nice shops, nice people — nothing like it downstate.”
