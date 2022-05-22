TRAVERSE CITY — Construction is underway for a new $73 million senior living community in Garfield Township — a project made possible by one of the largest bond issuances ever given in Grand Traverse County.
Ohio-based Wallick Communities bought 53 acres of land in the township and the master plan is broken down into two phases.
Phase one includes completing construction on Meadow Valley Senior Living and senior condos. A new paved, multi-use pathway is also being built along the development for better connectivity from North Long Lake Road to Zimmerman Road.
Phase two, which is mainly conceptual at this point, includes possibly building 32 affordable single-family homes.
Officials in the township say it’s a good way to utilize acreage in the area.
Phase one bond financing is largest in area history
Last September, the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation issued $44 million in tax-free bonds from the state of Michigan for senior living that will include 154 apartment homes, 50 independent living apartments, 60 assisted-living apartments and 44 memory care suites.
The bonds were issued to Oakleaf Village of Traverse City LLC, which is the company formed by Wallick Communities for the project.
Such bonds in the past decade have been much smaller, said Chris Forsyth, deputy county administrator for Grand Traverse County.
“This is probably one of the largest amounts in recent years,” he said, noting that it’s fair to say it’s the largest in Grand Traverse County history.
Other bond funding in recent years includes the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA (West), receiving $4 million in bonds; The Children’s House Montessori school got $2.5 million in bonds; and Centre Ice Arena received $3.5 million in bonds.
“It tells the business community that EDC-issued bonds is an option to finance certain projects. We haven’t done an EDC bond in five or six years before this project,” Forsyth said.
Projects partially funded by tax-free bonds are required to have at least 20 percent of living options fall under affordable housing, which is also included in the plan, said Mike DiCarlantonio, vice president of development for Wallick Communities.
“By having the bond issue, we had that income restriction for 20 percent of our units. That is something that would stay in effect for a minimum of 15 years or as long as those bonds are in place,” DiCarlantonio said. “That tax-free aspect doesn’t trickle through to us. That is just for the bond and the bond holders. It’s not something that Wallick benefits from.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cost of income-restricted units, as individual assessments will determine the monthly cost, DiCarlantonio said.
The monthly price for other units that aren’t income restricted depends on a number of factors, he said.
Assisted-living units will be offered in studios, one or two bedrooms, and will range from roughly $5,300 to $7,300 a month, which includes 24-hour care, three meals a day, nursing care and use of the facilities’ amenities.
Such amenities include a movie theater, exercise facility, a game room, beauty salon and barber shop, and a pickleball court.
Memory care offerings include both shared and private units, ranging from $6,000 to $7,000 a month. Independent living in one, two or deluxe units will be approximately $5,000 to $6,000 a month.
The capital stack for phase one is $44 million in bonds; $11 million from Wallick Equity; and $18 million from Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE), which helps finance energy-efficient projects.
“(PACE) really helped us through the design phase of the project to help lower what our carbon footprint would look like. It helped us become more energy efficient which helped fund a portion of the project,” he said.
Ground broke on Meadow Valley last October, and construction was halted in January due to winter weather.
Work began again last month, and completion is still slated for summer 2024, DiCarlantonio said.
“It seems like it’s nothing, nothing, nothing for a long time, just because you can’t see anything going vertical,” he said. “Foundations are starting, and we anticipate going vertical here in the near future.”
The main facility sits on 18 acres of land in Garfield Township, and the driving factor for the new senior living community was projected growth in the 65-and-older age groups, DiCarlantonio said.
A market study performed by Wallick Communities found that there was a 25 percent increase in ages 65 and plus between 2020 and 2021 in Grand Traverse County, DiCarlantonio said.
“And there’s anticipated to be an additional 24 percent by the time we get to 2025,” he said. “Traverse City is also becoming a very popular retirement destination. Rightfully so. Traverse City is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. We just saw a tremendous opportunity there.”
The township worked with Wallick Communities on every step of the development phase, said John Sych, planning director for Garfield Township.
“It’s a well-thought-out site plan that is going to make for a nice senior community place for people to be,” he said.
The development also includes 20 cottages on 12 acres of the site for seniors that will be built in conjunction with the rest of the senior community. Sales on those condos began this month, starting at $750,000, said realtor Bob Rieck, of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors, the company selling the condos.
The first three condos will break ground in June, he said.
Seniors who buy the condos also can utilize amenities at the senior community for a roughly $100 monthly fee.
The first phase also includes putting in a paved path along the development that the public can use for walking and biking. It will connect North Long Lake Road to Zimmerman Road.
“We’re looking forward to having that installed,” Sych said.
Phase two site plan mapped out with conceptual design
Wallick Communities has every intention of being the developer of phase two, which won’t begin until phase one is completed in 2024.
“There’s going to be some time that has to pass before we get into developing and doing some engineer work on that second phase,” DiCarlantonio said.
Phase two development will happen on the remaining 20 acres of land not used in phase one.
Currently, two ideas are at play for phase two, DiCarlantonio said.
“When we were taking this through the plan development approval process, which is a lengthy process, one of the things that got brought up is that there’s 20 acres of land remaining,” he said. “While this land may be subdivided in the future, we’re discussing this land as one contiguous parcel.”
Initially, Wallick Communities thought that 32 affordable single-family homes would be a nice fit, making the development intergenerational, he said.
“Those single-family homes tie into the existing area with the other single-family subdivisions around,” DiCarlantonio said.
However, the company’s primary focus is on phase one, and if senior living condo sales go well, there might be an opportunity to build more cottages rather than single-family homes.
“These cottages are a great example of having a for-sale component here. We’re adjusting to what the market needs, and Traverse City needs are shifting at pretty drastic rates,” he said.
Especially in the 65-and-up age group, he said.
“This gives us time to figure out what phase two is going to look like. That intergenerational concept is fantastic, but if these cottages are highly successful, I think there’s an opportunity that phase two could be cottages,” DiCarlantonio said.
Job creation and retention on forefront of development
The current job situation in the region has left many employers desperate for employees.
DiCarlantonio is hoping it will taper off before phase one is complete in 2024.
“Pay is an issue everywhere. We’ve done a good job addressing that in our current communities,” DiCarlantonio said. “We’re able to retain a lot of our employees because of increased pay and because of the opportunity they potentially have in front of them (to upgrade to higher level positions).”
Initially, Meadow Valley Senior Living will employ 14 nursing staff.
Certified Nurse Assistant jobs are projected to start at $17 an hour, which could change with the market, he said.
After the facility is at full capacity with residents, Wallick Communities is projecting it will have a total of 68 employees.
“The majority of that is in the nursing department with 40 in nursing staff,” DiCarlantonio said. “We have a lot of different positions here. Easiest way to summarize this is to look at what stabilized payroll would look like.”
That equals roughly $4.6 million in annual payroll, he said.
