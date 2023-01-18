From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — In an effort to address a shortage of drivers, Dean Transportation will hold a hiring event on Jan. 19.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Cherryland Post 2780, located at 3400 Veterans Drive in Traverse City. Dean Transportation is offering up to $26.20 an hour and sign-on bonuses of $750 for qualified candidates.
The hiring event will provide information about Dean Transportation openings for school bus drivers, van drivers and school bus attendant positions supporting Northwest Education Services. Northwest Ed serves school districts across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.=
“Attendees will learn about the culture of care, compassion and safety at Dean Transportation as well as its comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling,” according to the release.
Those attending the event are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license. More information about the event is available by contacting Dean Transportation Northern Michigan Hiring Coordinator Carrie Casselman at (231) 499-9113 or by logging on to www.deanjobs.com.
