TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m., at Hilbert’s Honey Co., 3555 Five Mile Road. Live bees will be present.
The event will mark the opening of Hilbert's new 10,400-square-foot facility, which will provide a large upgrade in both size and function from the company's existing building nearby, according to a release.
The structure includes heating, cooling, and extraction rooms, a comb honey line, bottling line, a 6,800 square-foot warehouse and office space. Hilbert's will use the facility to extract honey from the bees’ combs and bottle it for sale. Future plans include the addition of a storefront for retail sales and the production of mead.
The building was designed and built by Westwind.
Hilbert’s Honey Co. maintains 7,000 beehives, but they are not always located at the Five Mile Road facility. The bees work in area cherry orchards and around the country pollinating almonds, apples, blueberries, cucumbers, squash and watermelon.
The company stemmed from James Hilbert Sr.'s efforts in 1887 to pollinate his fruit farms in Elmwood Township. It has grown into a bee-handling and honey-producing business that has spanned five generations.
