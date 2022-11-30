TRAVERSE CITY — There is still time to enroll in the tuition-free Heavy Highway Construction Training Program at Northwestern Michigan College.
An informational session to learn about the program is scheduled for Dec. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at NMC’s Aero Park Laboratories building, located at 2525 Aero Park Drive in Traverse City.
The eight-week Heavy Construction Training Program begins Jan. 16.
The program for people interested in learning the skills needed for a career in highway construction is being offered by NMC in partnership with Northwest Michigan Works!, Team Elmer’s and Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates.
“We are very excited to offer this accelerated training opportunity to meet the growing demand in highway construction,” NMC Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Jason Slade said in a release. “This training is the result of listening and collaborating with local employers and Northwest Michigan Works! to develop a fully-funded workforce training program. Upon completion, participants will earn an industry recognized credential which can lead to employment in the highway construction field.”
To be eligible, students need to be at least 18 years old, posses a high school diploma or GED and authorized to work in the United States.
After program eligibility is determined, funding will be provided to cover the cost. Funding is provided by a Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program grant Northwest Michigan Works! received from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
For more information on the program, contact Lisa Melnyk at Northwest Michigan Works! at lisa.melnyk@networksnorthwest.org or 231-492-6013.
