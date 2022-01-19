CADILLAC — Heritage Broadcasting Company has purchased Prism Publications’ assets including Traverse Magazine, MyNorth.com and other segments of the MyNorth Media Group brand.
Deborah Wyatt Fellows launched “Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine” in June, 1981, at the age of 24.
She said hoped to help celebrate and protect the region’s beauty and natural resources, recreational choices, environmental protection, cultural opportunities, small, intact downtowns, and creative entrepreneurial spirit.
“In 1981, we didn’t have local food and craft drink in our sights … no one really came North for the food back then,” Fellows said in a release. “But we have watched restaurants, local food, wineries, breweries explode over the decades, led by early dreamers who filled our pages like Wes Westhoven, Pete Peterson, Joe Short, Bernie Rink, and so many more. Food and drink are certainly in our mission now.”
MyNorth Media — founded as Prism Publications Inc. in 1981 — has an audience of millions, throughout northern Michigan and the nation. It publishes Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine; Northern Home & Cottage; MyNorth Vacation Guide; MyNorth Wedding; and several other print publications. It operates MyNorth.com, ShopMyNorth.com and MyNorthTickets.com.
“Deb Fellows is a local icon, who shares with me a mutual admiration for connecting the people of Northern Michigan and has done so wonderfuly for the past 40 years with Traverse Magazine and other well crafted publications,” Pete Iacobelli, CEO of Heritage Broadcasting Company, said in a release.
The two companies will operate under the umbrella of Heritage Broadcasting Company, but the MyNorth Media name will continue in use.
“I have been so lucky to be surrounded by incredible people — staff, advertisers, subscribers — who have all contributed to our heartfelt mission to celebrate and protect Northern Michigan,” Fellows said.
“After 40-plus years, I would only entrust both the people and the products to a company who shares the same commitment to this place we all love and wants to represent it with integrity and quality,” she said. “Heritage, another family-owned company, has that commitment and is well-suited and excited to carry our mission forward.”
“Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine” won the Magazine Excellence award from the City/Regional Magazine Association and Magazine of the Year from the International Regional Magazine Association. MyNorth Media was named one of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.