Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance successfully developed thoughtful state policy changes with respect to affordable housing, talent attraction, and child care accessibility.
As the new Director of Government Relations at both organizations, I bring 10 years of experience working in various capacities in the Michigan State Legislature. After working on a wide range of policy issues, I look forward to putting that experience to work in this new capacity to help move northern Michigan forward. My first goal is clear: finish the job on key policy priorities.
Earlier this year, we joined the Housing Michigan Coalition, helping to push forward a bill package that will increase affordable housing supply across the state by incentivizing employers to invest in workforce housing. With our support and advocacy, the bills passed the full Senate and are awaiting a committee hearing in the House.
On behalf of Traverse Connect and the Alliance, I am in regular contact with coalition members and the committee chair to make sure the bills pass the House and make it to Gov. Whitmer’s desk as soon as possible.
As many families in northern Michigan know, access to affordable child care is pivotal to attracting talent and giving families the flexibility they need to earn a living.
That’s why last year, Traverse Connect and the Alliance initiated discussions on a range of new policy changes to increase access to affordable child care in northern Michigan. I’m proud to report that, as a result of our efforts, an eight-bill package passed the House last month with broad bipartisan support.
The bill package is now in a Senate committee for consideration, and we remain engaged to ensure the bills receive a hearing before the end of the year.
On the appropriations side, the Tri-Share Child Care Pilot Program will receive additional funding and expand to new areas. Tri-Share currently serves the Grand Traverse region and in 2022 will grow to include Charlevoix, Emmet, Missaukee, Manistee, and Wexford counties.
While we address these barriers to employment, we continue to build on talent attraction efforts for the Grand Traverse region. Since its rollout last year, Michigan’s Creative Coast has proven to be an effective tool in promoting the area as the state’s premier destination for a new generation of workers.
Michigan’s Creative Coast seizes on the opportunity to attract workers who are looking to relocate from high-cost areas. We have seen encouraging results so far, with frequent website engagement, hundreds of job board visitors per month, and strong interest in the Northern Navigators program, a concierge program for the region’s newcomers.
With the help of Sen. Wayne Schmidt and Rep. John Roth, we are seeking continued investment from the state to expand our efforts that have proven to benefit northwest Michigan’s economy.
As we look forward to next year, I am eager to meet with employers and employees in our area to identify new policy goals that Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance can advocate for to move northern Michigan forward while holding firm on our commitment to finish the job on the changes that we have proudly helped initiate.
